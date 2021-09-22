NBA 2K22 is finally here , and for MyCareer mode fans, that means it’s time to start a brand-new badge grind. With that fact in mind, let’s consider how your MyPlayer should be built. With help from some of the best min-maxers in the 2K community, here are five tailored builds for every single position in the game: Small Forward, Point Guard, Shooting Guard, Center, and Power Forward.

All the builds listed below are merely suggestions for good starting points and don’t necessarily have to be taken completely at face value to be competitive in Park or Pro-Am. After all, a build only works well if the player behind it can take advantage if its strengths. As a result, you may want to take a look at some of these stats and change them based on the type of baller you perform best with.

Best Small Forward build in NBA 2K22

This build is a slightly altered take on a concept suggested by BADGEPLUG. The only difference here is a few more points dumped into Close Shot and Offensive Rebounding to make your baller a bit more capable on both sides of the rock when closer to the basket. As you can see from the badge count, the end result is a player who’s well-versed in pretty much everything. And, you’ve got great representation from some of the best badges in the game including Clamps, Ankle Breaker, and Brick Wall.

This build sets up a very versatile Small Forward. 2K Sports/Visual Concepts

Close Shot: 60

Driving Layup: 70

Driving Dunk: 84

Standing Dunk: 26

Post Control: --

Mid-Range Shot: 88

Three-Point Shot: 85

Free Throw: --

Pass Accuracy: 70

Ball Handle: 86

Speed With Ball: 84

Interior Defense: --

Perimeter Defense: 94

Steal: 88

Block: 65

Offensive Rebound: 47

Defensive Rebound: 71

Speed: 88

Acceleration: 86

Strength: 29

Vertical: 70

Stamina: 87

Body Type: Built

Height: 6’6”

Weight: 180 lbs.

Wingspan: 6’11”

Best Point Guard build in NBA 2K21

This setup is a slightly different take on a build from Choc, except it features some lightly upgraded Free Throw stats that are easily repurposable in other areas if that’s not important to you. It’s another build with a solid badge spread that makes it capable of doing just about anything a new player might throw at it. If you’re not sure what identity you want your MyPlayer to have, this build may be your best option.

Do you want a top-tier Point Guard in NBA 2K22? Try out this build. 2K Sports/Visual Concepts

Close Shot: 50

Driving Layup: 70

Driving Dunk: 90

Standing Dunk: --

Post Control: --

Mid-Range Shot: 70

Three-Point Shot: 83

Free Throw: 84

Pass Accuracy: 85

Ball Handle: 85

Speed With Ball: 84

Interior Defense: --

Perimeter Defense: 90

Steal: 97

Block: --

Offensive Rebound: 53

Defensive Rebound: 83

Speed: 88

Acceleration: 86

Strength: ---

Vertical: 80

Stamina: 94

Body Type: Built

Height: 6’6”

Weight: 180 lbs.

Wingspan: 7’1”

Best Shooting Guard build in NBA 2K22

This build is another revised take on a setup initially described by Choc. Once again there are lots of Free Throw points attributed here, and you can take those down if you’d rather put them into another area. Highlights of this build include Gym Rat, a wide variety of packages for contact dunks, and the Hall of Fame Posterizer badge.

Do you want a skilled Shooting Guard? This build has Hall of Fame Posterizer. 2K Sports/Visual Concepts

Close Shot: 59

Driving Layup: 79

Driving Dunk: 99

Standing Dunk: --

Post Control: --

Mid-Range Shot: 88

Three-Point Shot: 84

Free Throw: 81

Pass Accuracy: 85

Ball Handle: 85

Speed With Ball: 84

Interior Defense: --

Perimeter Defense: 85

Steal: 80

Block: --

Offensive Rebound: --

Defensive Rebound: --

Speed: 85

Acceleration: 86

Strength: ---

Vertical: 85

Stamina: 92

Body Type: Built

Height: 6’6”

Weight: 180 lbs.

Wingspan: 7’0”

Best Center build in NBA 2K22

This build is a variation on an offering from LakerFan that’s tuned for defensive play and Rec. Big players like this are generally weaker in 2v2 and 3v3 modes based on their limited mobility, but this build offers some advantages in those areas that help it be competitive on multiple sides of the ball. With a little help from gold Floor General and Bullet Passer, you’ll avoid a few of those obvious pitfalls.

Want a good defensively minded player that functions as a Center? Here’s your best option. 2K Sports/Visual Concepts

Close Shot: 50

Driving Layup: 70

Driving Dunk: 70

Standing Dunk: 81

Post Control: --

Mid-Range Shot: 80

Three-Point Shot: 75

Free Throw: 92

Pass Accuracy: 89

Ball Handle: --

Speed With Ball: --

Interior Defense: 99

Perimeter Defense: 59

Steal: 70

Block: 99

Offensive Rebound: 91

Defensive Rebound: 99

Speed: 66

Acceleration: 62

Strength: 80

Vertical: 75

Stamina: 31

Body Type: Built

Height: 7’0”

Weight: 238 lbs.

Wingspan: 7’10”

Best Power Forward build in NBA 2K22

This last build from jeyevory makes some sacrifices in the playmaking department but dominates on the court just about everywhere else. It’s perhaps most tuned for those who want to specialize in finishing, but it’s versatile enough to go up against forwards and bigs alike. This build relies a little more on badge use to fill out some of the weaknesses in design, but it’s still a nice setup for moderately experienced players.

This Power Forward build isn’t great when it comes to passing, but it’s awesome everywhere else. 2K Sports/Visual Concepts

Close Shot: 90

Driving Layup: 96

Driving Dunk: 93

Standing Dunk: --

Post Control: 68

Mid-Range Shot: 80

Three-Point Shot: 80

Free Throw: 81

Pass Accuracy: --

Ball Handle: 75

Speed With Ball: 72

Interior Defense: 79

Perimeter Defense: 79

Steal: 44

Block: 82

Offensive Rebound: 82

Defensive Rebound: 82

Speed: 76

Acceleration: 74

Strength: 62

Vertical: 90

Stamina: 84

Body Type: Defined

Height: 6’8”

Weight: 217 lbs.

Wingspan: 7’3”

Those are our five best MyPlayer Builds for NBA 2K22.