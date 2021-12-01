NBA 2K22 Season 3 is nearly upon us , which means it’s time to get prepared for the massive Iced Out holiday update. Want to know how the City and the ship will change when the update finally goes live? Curious about those new level 40 rewards? We’ve got all you need to know, including the season’s precise start time.

When is the NBA 2K22 Season 3 start time?

According to the version 1.8 patch notes published on December 1, NBA 2K22 Season 3, called Iced Out, will start December 3 at 11 a.m. Eastern for both current and next-gen versions of the game. The season is expected to last until sometime around January 14, 2022.

NBA 2K22 Season 3, called Iced Out, begins December 3 at 11 a.m. Eastern. 2K Sports

While the patch itself may release early and may even be live on your platform at the time of publication, the new Season 3 content won’t be unlocked until that time.

NBA 2K22 Season 3 rewards, modes, music, and MyTeam

As noted in the 2K22 Season 3 announcement blog post, here’s a quick recap of everything players can expect in the new update.

Next-gen Season 3

Fire and Ice offers lightning-fast Takeovers with a price. 2K Sports

City Holiday redesign : Visit the Holiday tree on the morning of December 25 to claim a free present.

: Visit the Holiday tree on the morning of December 25 to claim a free present. Fire and Ice Event : Earn Takeovers 10 times faster, but experience a cooldown with each point scored.

: Earn Takeovers 10 times faster, but experience a cooldown with each point scored. City Slam : 2v2, 3v3, and 4v4 matchups on the rooftops of the City. Build a roster of talented streetballers and take them into the City Slam tournament where they’ll compete in challenges against elite opponents. If you win you get a Championship Belt.

: 2v2, 3v3, and 4v4 matchups on the rooftops of the City. Build a roster of talented streetballers and take them into the City Slam tournament where they’ll compete in challenges against elite opponents. If you win you get a Championship Belt. Level 30 reward : Glider

: Glider Challenge reward: Iced Out racing suit for 100 wins at the Rec. Win 100 3v3 games to get the full outfit.

Current-gen Season 3

Cancha Del Mar Holiday redesign : The ship will host 12 days of Xmas leading up to the Dunk the Halls event. Visit the Tree of Giving once per day over those 12 days to earn a free reward. You’ll also see the Northern Lights and the North Pole in the distance.

: The ship will host 12 days of Xmas leading up to the Dunk the Halls event. Visit the Tree of Giving once per day over those 12 days to earn a free reward. You’ll also see the Northern Lights and the North Pole in the distance. Dunk The Halls event : When a player with a higher level teams up with a player of a lesser level anywhere on the ship, the entire team will earn double XP.

: When a player with a higher level teams up with a player of a lesser level anywhere on the ship, the entire team will earn double XP. Level 30 reward: BMX bike with detailed lightning skin.

Shared MyTeam/The W Content

Clutch Time offers short-burst fun with tons of exclusive rewards. 2K Sports