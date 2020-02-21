Spawn is coming to destroy Mortal Kombat 11. Here's what you need to know.

One of Todd McFarlane's coolest comic book anti-heroes is joining the deadliest tournament in all the realms. Coming soon to Mortal Kombat 11 is Spawn, Hell's assassin from the best-selling comic book franchise.

Here's everything we know about Spawn and his inclusion in Mortal Kombat 11, including what his gameplay may look like and when he's joining the game as downloadable content (DLC).

Back up a sec, who is Spawn?

Spawn is a comic book anti-hero created by Todd McFarlane. In the early '90s, McFarlane, along with some of the comic industry's hottest talents like Rob Liefeld, Jim Lee, Marc Silvestri, and Erik Larsen, defected from Marvel to create Image Comics, a publisher focused on creator's rights.

One of the first titles published by Image was McFarlane's Spawn, starring an original character McFarlane made up when he was a teenager. Born and raised in Detroit, Al Simmons was a decorated U.S. Marine who joins the CIA. On a mission in Botswana, Simmons is betrayed and killed by his boss.

Sent to Hell for all his deeds on Earth, Simmons strikes a deal with the demon Malebolgia to become a Hellspawn, a powerful supernatural entity, to do his bidding. Back on Earth, Simmons loses all memories except for his name and knowledge of his death, and embarks on a long journey to rediscover himself.

While Spawn is a powerful supernatural entity, one of his earliest weaknesses in the comics was a finite power source. Any time Spawn used magic to kill enemies or heal himself, it depleted a finite resource. This encouraged Spawn to rely on his military training, hence why you'll often see comic illustrations or merchandise of Spawn wielding guns, swords, and other man-made weapons despite the fact he can do pretty much anything.

Cover of 'Spawn' #1.

To this day, Spawn remains one of the most popular comic book characters outside of Marvel and DC. The first issue, Spawn #1, sold a still hardly-touched record of 1.7 million copies. A feature film starring Michael Jai White was released in 1997 to underwhelming reviews, while an HBO animated series starring Keith David won critical acclaim and two Emmy Awards. For Mortal Kombat 11, David will reprise his role.

Actor Jamie Foxx is slated to take on the role of Spawn in a new, horror reboot to be released under Blumhouse. Foxx will co-star with Jeremy Renner, who will play police detective Sam Twitch who tracks down a rash of inexplicable murders connected to Spawn.

In 2002, Spawn made his first crossover fighting game appearance in Soulcalibur II. Due to the game's focus on hand-to-hand weapons, the game introduced Agony, Spawn's cape that can transform into a battle axe. Agony remained in Spawn's arsenal in the console video game, Spawn: Armageddon.

When is Spawn's DLC release date in Mortal Kombat 11?

Spawn will join Mortal Kombat 11 as the final character in "Kombat Pack 1," the first batch of DLC characters from NetherRealm Studios. A confirmed release date is not yet known. However, we know it will be in 2020.

On March 7-8, NetherRealm will host Final Kombat, the last stop in the 2019/2020 Mortal Kombat 11 pro tournament. The event will take place in Chicago at the Park West Theater. In a video announcement released on YouTube, NetherRealm confirmed the official gameplay reveal for Spawn will premiere at Final Kombat.

In a YouTube video promoting Final Kombat in Chicago, NetherRealm confirmed that the studio will release Spawn's gameplay trailer at the tournament.

What will Spawn look like in Mortal Kombat 11?

On February 21, creator Todd McFarlane revealed on Twitter Spawn's look in Mortal Kombat 11 through a new action figure preview based on his design in the game. The action figure preview confirms that Spawn's look will model itself after Greg Capullo's design from Spawn #32, down to the giant "toe" on his right foot.

New to Spawn's arsenal is the sword of Medieval Spawn. While Spawn had Agony in Soulcalibur II, it appears the game's creators, or McFarlane himself, opted for a different tool for Spawn to use against the likes of Sub-Zero and Scorpion.

Action figure preview of Spawn as he'll appear in 'Mortal Kombat 11.'

Where can I go get my Spawn fix right now?!

While you wait for Spawn to drop in Mortal Kombat 11, there are well over 300 comic books of Spawn. You can start here, with the first volume of the trade paperback collection. Additionally, you can rewatch every episode of the incredible Spawn: The Animated Series on HBO Go and Amazon Prime.

Lastly, you can download Soulcalibur II HD on Xbox, a 2013 re-release of the game that keeps Spawn as a playable character. It's backwards compatible on Xbox One, so there's no need to dig up your old Xbox 360 just to play a few rounds.