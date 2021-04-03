Capcom’s Monster Hunter Rise arrived on the Nintendo Switch on March 26, and there are already plans to expand this world full of action, adventure, and slaying monsters.

4 million copies of the game were shipped in the first week, so if you’re one of the many gamers out there wondering about what the future holds for Monster Hunter Rise, look no further than this breakdown of the 2021 roadmap — and what potentially lies beyond.

A launch day blog post written by community manager Yuri Araujo on Capcom’s website broke down several specifics, and the official Monster Hunter site has even more, including a visual roadmap of what to expect. So here’s everything you need to know about current and ongoing DLC, version 2.0, and version 3.0.

Is there Monster Hunter Rise DLC?

Monster Hunter Rise launched with a lot of downloadable content, all of which is outlined on the Monster Hunter website.

Anyone who purchased the Deluxe Edition of Monster Hunter Rise has access to a suite of DLC items. Those with the regular edition can still purchase the Deluxe Kit as paid DLC to get the same items. These include the following:

Hunter layered armor "Kamurai" set

Palamute layered armor piece "Shuriken Collar"

Palico layered armor piece "Fish Collar"

Gestures (4 Jumps)

Samurai pose set

Kabuki face paint

"Izuchi Tail" hairstyle

Additionally, there is a slew of other DLC items available for purchase on the Nintendo eShop. For the most part, these are purely cosmetic, but being able to transform your Palico into a nine-tailed white fox seems totally worth it.

"Fox Mask" Hunter layered armor piece

"Theater Wig" Hunter layered armor piece

"Wyverian Earrings" Hunter layered armor piece

"Nine Tails" Palico layered armor set

"Long Coat Costume" Palamute layered armor set

"High Five" gesture

"Eye Shadow" makeup

"Hero" face paint

"Spread Wings" makeup

"Airy Short Bob" hairstyle

"Beachy Waves" hairstyle

"Great Baggi Crest" hairstyle

Hunter Voice: Master Utsushi

Hunter Voice: Hinoa the Quest Maiden

Capcom does not that for most of these items, “you’ll need to make a certain amount of progress in the game, then talk to Senri the Mailman and select Add-on Content.”

What does the Monster Hunter Rise roadmap look like?

There are plans as of March 8, 2021 to add more content to Monster Hunter Rise for at least several months. Capcom

Like most Monster Hunter games, Rise will include free ongoing updates. As of this writing, there are two confirmed updates in the works, but official materials do say “a number of free title updates” will be made available. So it’s possible that we could see a version 4.0 update or even something beyond that.

What’s included in Monster Hunter Rise version 2.0?

Capcom has already promised that the version 2.0 update is scheduled to arrive in “late April” and it will “feature the return of Chameleos, the debut of Apex Rathalos, and some additional monsters as well.” The “Hunter Rank” max level cap will also be unlocked.

What’s included in Monster Hunter Rise version 3.0?

Planned for an unspecified “later date,” the version 3.0 update will also introduce new monsters into the mix “as well as an additional ending to the Monster Hunter Rise story arc.”