Here's exactly when you can play Monster Hunter Rise on Switch

The next Monster Hunter game is almost here.

While Inverse’s review was lukewarm, Monster Hunter Rise for Nintendo Switch currently sits at a very solid 87 on review aggregate site Metacritic. If this positive reception got you hyped for the game or you just want to try a Monster Hunter title for the first time, you’re probably wondering when you can start playing.

This is everything you should know ahead of the Monster Hunter Rise’s launch, including its release time, file size, and how long it will take you to beat it.

When is the Monster Hunter Rise release time?

Monster Hunter Rise’s release time is fairly straightforward. Currently, the game seems on track to be released at 12 a.m. Eastern on March 26, 2021 in North America. According to Nintendo’s support site, most third-party games that release at both retail and on the eShop follow this pattern.

If something does prevent it from launching, it should be up by 3 p.m. Eastern at the latest. If you order the game physically, you can start playing Monster Hunter Rise as soon as you put the cartridge in your Switch.

What is the Monster Hunter Rise file size?

Currently, Monster Hunter Rise is only taking up 6.6 GB on Inverse’s Nintendo Switch. While this isn’t as massive as the file size for other ambitious games on the system like The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, it will still take up a significant chunk of the Switch’s default 32GB of memory.

If you want to save some space, especially considering that post-launch updates might increase its file size, we recommend picking up a physical copy of Monster Hunter Rise.

Can you pre-load Monster Hunter Rise?

If you want to play Monster Hunter Rise right at the aforementioned release time, we recommend pre-loading the game. As soon as you pre-order the game on the Nintendo eShop, Monster Hunter Rise should start downloading. The full game will be installed on your system, though you won’t be able to actually access it until the release time rolls around.

How long is Monster Hunter Rise?

Even though Monster Hunter Rise has a smaller file size, it will be a game that lasts you dozens of hours. According to Inverse’s own estimates, completing just the main story in the game can take somewhere between 25 and 35 hours to complete depending on how familiar with the game you are.

Beating the game isn’t the end, though. Monster Hunter games have tons of side activities, quests, and post-game content for players to enjoy. If you are a completionist who will enjoy going through all of that, Monster Hunter Rise could easily last you upwards of 70 hours.

You can always play with friends and enjoy the game for even longer if you don’t mind repeating missions. If you’re looking for a large RPG to take up your time during this somewhat paltry Spring release season, then Monster Hunter Rise should scratch that itch.