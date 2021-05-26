Everything you need to know about the Monster Hunter Rise 3.0 update

Monster Hunter Rise is getting a steady stream of post-launch support.

During a Monster Hunter Digital Event on May 26, 2021, Capcom finally unveiled the Monster Hunter Rise Title Update 3.0 and teased future patches with a roadmap.

Update 3.0 introduces new story content, new monsters, and more alongside a new DLC pack. If you’re interested in the new update and DLC for the Nintendo Switch exclusive Monster Hunter Rise, this is everything you need to know about the game’s Title Update 3.0.

When is the Monster Hunter Rise 3.0 update release time?

Monster Hunter Rise Title Update 3.0 will be released at 8 p.m. Eastern on May 26, 2021 . This is just one day after it was revealed, but the short turnaround should be exciting for players. When the update arrives, the update will be about 1.4 GB.

Is there a Monster Hunter Rise 3.0 update trailer?

Yes, there is! A trailer for the update was shown off during May 26’s Monster Hunter Digital Event. It features the new monsters and teases some of the new story additions. You can check it out below:

What are the Monster Hunter 3.0 update patch notes?

This is a hefty update for Monster Hunter Rise as it adds the true ending to the game. Capcom isn’t revealing what exactly will happen but confirms that it will feature a showdown between the Thunder Serpent Narwa and Wind Serpent Ibushi. Additionally, players will have two new monsters to hunt.

Crimson Glow Valstrax is a variation on the flagship monster of Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate and can fly and attack players from high up in the air. Apex Zinogre is the other new monster, and it will attack players with lightning-based attacks. On top of those three major additions, players can also expect some new quests, weapons, armor, and skills.

You can check out the full list of patch notes shown off during May 2021’s Monster Hunter Digital Event below:

New monsters will appear in Hub quests

New monsters will appear in Rampage

New quests will be available

New boss battle arena will be available

New weapon trees, armor, layered armor, and items will be available

New skills and Rampage Skills will be available

You can use materials to change the appearance of Rampage weapons

New Guild Card medals will be available

New DLC can be purchased from Nintendo eShop

Some bugs have been fixed

This update also features lots of bug fixes for issues across, missions, the base, player characters, and monsters. It’s too much to list here, but if there’s a specific issue you hope is addressed, you can see all of the bug fixes on Capcom’s Monster Hunter blog.

What is included in Monster Hunter Rise DLC Pack 3?

This update also brings a new DLC pack to the game. As is the case with most Monster Hunter Rise DLC, this is how players can gain access to new voices, poses, stickers, music, and customization options. You can check out everything included in Monster Hunter Rise DLC Pack 3 below:

Hunter Voices: Iori and Yomogi

Pose Sets: Hide Pose Set and Using the Wall Pose Set

Stickers: Special Stickers 2

Hairstyles: Noble Short and Delicate Beauty

Face Paints: Cheek Tusk and Stitches

BGM: Monster Hunter Series Bases and Monster Music: Dance Version

What is the Monster Hunter Rise 2021 roadmap?

After highlighting May’s new update and DLC, Capcom also hinted at what’s next for Monster Hunter Rise by showing off a roadmap featuring every update coming between May 2021 and August 2021. You can check it out below:

Monster Hunter Rise’s Summer 2021 roadmap Capcom

The roadmap kicks off by highlighting May’s 3.0 update. It then confirms that we can expect a Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin collab in mid-June that adds a Palio Layered Armor Tsukino Costume to the game. In late June, more DLC and event quests will come to Monster Hunter Rise through update 3.1.

Moving on to update 3.2 in July, we can expect another Capcom collab with an unspecified franchise as well as new event quests and DLC. Finally, August rounds out the current roadmap with version 3.3 of Monster Hunter Rise. Like in July, players can expect new DLC, new event quests, and yet another Capcom crossover.

Anything coming after that is still unannounced, though Capcom has teased that we can expect the game to come to PC eventually. For now, players can just expect a lot of event quest updates, DLC, and Capcom crossovers over the course of Summer 2021.