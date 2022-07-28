Monster Hunter 6 possible release window, platforms, and leaks

Given the success of Monster Hunter: World and Rise, it’s inevitable that a new entry will launch at some point in the future. A 2020 Capcom ransomware attack pointed to the existence of Monster Hunter 6 and based on a recent Discord leak (as reported by VGC), the next entry is likely in the works. According to the Discord leak, the new installment could be called Monster Hunter Paradise, though, its official name has yet to be revealed. With that in mind, what do we know about the next Monster Hunter game and when can we expect to play it?

When is the possible Monster Hunter Paradise release window?

Monster Hunter World is Capcom’s bestselling game, reaching over 18 million units sold as of March 31, 2022. Capcom

The Capcom leak listed Monster Hunter 6 as targeting a Q2 2023 release window. While many of the games from the leak have turned out to be real, like Resident Evil 4 remake, Dragon’s Dogma 2, and Street Fighter 6, almost all of the targeted release windows were off. So, it’s possible Monster Hunter 6 will launch sometime towards the back half of 2023, or even in 2024. Most development timelines have shifted due to COVID, which would explain why so many of the leak’s release windows were wrong.

It’s worth noting that 2024 will be the series’ 20th anniversary. What better way to celebrate than with a brand new installment?

What are the Monster Hunter Paradise leaks and rumors?

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is an expansion and the most recent entry in the series. Capcom

Twitter user @neonaga99 shared an image captured from Discord datamines, giving access to scheduled events and gifts. One gift gives players the ability to redeem a code for a game called Monster Hunter Paradise for PlayStation, Xbox, or PC.

Monster Hunter Paradise was apparently leaked via Discord, though it’s currently up in the air if this will be the next game’s official title. Capcom

After this tweet got some traction, VG247 discovered that the gift title was changed to “Placeholder Name.” A tweet from user @MHKogath says someone from the Discord dev team added Monster Hunter Paradise to the gift title and that it was made up.

It’s unclear either way, but Capcom is surely hard at work on the next installment.

When could the next Monster Hunter game be announced?

From mainline titles, to spinoffs, and even expansions, Monster Hunter is practically an annualized franchise. Capcom

Monster Hunter Rise was announced in September 2020 and the game launched shortly thereafter in March 2021. So, if Capcom is following a similar cadence, we might get an announcement for the next installment in 2023.

Capcom has released a Monster Hunter-related product nearly every year since the series began in 2004, whether it be a brand new game, spinoff, or expansion, so we shouldn’t have to wait long for the next entry.