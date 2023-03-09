Here's How Long It Takes to Beat Metroid Fusion — and Unlock Every Ending

Now that Metroid Fusion is available on Switch via Nintendo Switch Online, many players will finally get to experience one of the best games in the series. Originally released in 2002 for the Game Boy Advance, Metroid Fusion was the last 2D entry in the series before Metroid Dread. Previously, Fusion was sort of hard to get your hands on, as it was only available on GBA, Wii U, and 3DS (restricted to ambassador members only). With its release on Switch via the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack service, now’s the perfect time to give Fusion a try. But how long will it take you to finish Metroid Fusion? Here’s what you need to know.

How Long Is Metroid Fusion?

While completion times will vary from person to person, it will take you around five hours on average to finish Metroid Fusion if you only focus on reaching the end. Grabbing some optional items and gear will likely bump up the play time to around six or seven hours.

Metroid Fusion will take you anywhere from five to seven hours on your first run. Nintendo

Much like other games in the series, Metroid Fusion can be overwhelming due to its labyrinthian map, which might take newcomers longer to explore. All in all, expect it to take anywhere from five to eight hours to reach the end.

Sections

Metroid Fusion is largely open-ended in terms of how you explore it. Planet SR388 is broken up into the following main sections:

Main Deck

Sector 1 (SRX)

Sector 2 (TRO)

Sector 3 (PYR)

Sector 4 (AQA)

Sector 5 (ARC)

Sector 6 (NOC)

Central Reactor Core

100 Percent Completion

As always, you can aim for 100 percent completion in Metroid Fusion, and if you do, it’ll take you around 10 to 12 hours.

Metroid Fusion Endings

There are six Metroid Fusion endings that tie to your completion time and percentage. Nintendo

There are several different endings in Metroid Fusion, and all of them are tied to your completion time and/or percentage. At the end of the game, depending on which rating you get, you’re rewarded with one of six images of Samus.

These are the six endings and how to get them:

Worst Ending

Awarded for completing the game in over four hours with less than 100 percent completion.

Fair Ending

Awarded for completing the game in two to four hours with less than 100 percent completion.

Best Ending 1

Awarded for completing the game in under two hours with less than 100 percent completion.

Best Ending 2

Awarded for completing the game in over two hours with 100 percent completion.

Best Ending 3

Awarded for completing the game in under two hours with 100 percent completion.

Metroid Fusion is available for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscribers now.