5 crucial Marvel’s Avengers tips that the game doesn’t tell you

Published by Square Enix and developed by Crystal Dynamics, Marvel's Avengers is an exciting game that lets you play as Earth's Mightiest Heroes from the Marvel universe. While the game does explain its complex vendor, gear, cosmetic, and gameplay systems fairly well, there are a handful of overlooked features or helpful tips that the game won't tell you about.

Consider these five tips before you start playing Marvel's Avengers.

5. Create a Square Enix Members account before playing

Those that want to play Marvel's Avengers with other people will have to create a Square Enix account in order to do so. The campaign can be accessed without one, but the multiplayer "Avengers Initiative" mode can't. The game will direct players to create an account and link it when they enter the "Avengers Initiative" mode, but having a created account beforehand will make this process smoother overall. And it's something you can do before the game even goes live.

Players that participated in the Marvel's Avengers beta should already have one of these accounts. Connecting these accounts will also give players access to the nameplates that are exclusive to beta users. Anyone that plans to stick with Marvel's Avengers past the conclusion of its 10-hour campaign should have a Square Enix account ready to go as soon as they boot up the game.

There's a very good reason to dip into multiplayer before you do anything else. Crystal Dynamics / Square Enix

4. Log into "Avengers Initiative" multiplayer first

In fact, it's a good idea to enter the "Avengers Initiative" multiplayer mode before starting the game. While the game suggests players start with the campaign, it locks the player out of certain ability trees and the Challenge Card battle passes until much later in the story. The same goes for daily Faction missions that give players various gameplay challenges.

Players can actually work towards completing the Faction missions and Challenge Cards when fighting in the early levels of the game's campaign so long as they unlock them by accessing multiplayer first. In other words, dipping into the Avengers Initiative mode will give you a head start compared to those that wait to do them until they are unlocked in the campaign. Keep in mind that the multiplayer does contain some spoilers for the plot of Marvel's Avengers, so players should consider that before taking our advice.

3. Anyone can climb into Iron Man's Hulkbuster armor

Now it's time for a fun gameplay tip: Iron Man summons the Hulkbuster armor for his Ultimate Heroic ability. While you might think that he is the only one that can climb into the armor, pretty much anyone can do so. If a player holds down L2 and R2 when summoning the Hulkbuster armor, anyone on their Strike Team can get in the armor and give it a whirl, including the Hulk.

While the Hulkbuster only gives a temporary power boost, it's a nice change of pace for players that might not use Iron Man as much. The Iron Man player is also the one that has to enable this feature, so they don't have to worry about other players griefing them and constantly stealing the armor. This is definitely something that friends playing Marvel's Avengers together should check out.

2. You can shrink enemies with Pym gear

While Marvel's Avengers does let players know that every piece of gear can have special abilities tied to it, it's easier to just equip the highest power gear and not worry about these bonuses. Some of these can actually be helpful though. One of the most noticeable bonuses comes with gear tied to Hank Pym's Faction. If players deal enough particle damage to enemies with this gear equipped, they can actually shrink enemies.

This is not only a fun visual gag and reference to Hank Pym's Ant-Man superhero alias, but it makes enemies take more damage from the players' attacks while dealing less damage themselves. Pym's gear can be extremely useful for that reason and is something players should try to equip and mess around with for a bit as soon as they get access to it.

1. Set the game to performance mode if you can

As a game with high-fidelity visuals and a lot of action happening on the screen, Marvel's Avengers can sometimes struggle to run at a consistent frame rate, so it may randomly lower the frame rate and resolution on the fly without player input. While those on base PS4 and Xbox One consoles can't do much about this, Marvel's Avengers players on PS4 Pro or Xbox One X should consider turning off HDR and turning on the performance mode for the best experience.

In an action game like Marvel's Avengers, having a stable frame rate is probably much more appetizing than a higher resolution that can't be maintained consistently. As such, players will have a better time turning on this performance mode that aims to consistently hit 60 FPS. Those who are more focused on wanting to play Marvel's Avengers at the highest resolution possible are better off waiting for the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions of the game that will be released later this year.