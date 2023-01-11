The worst Marvel Snap deck just got a meta-changing buff

Second Dinner released a new patch for Marvel Snap, featuring a lengthy list of fixes and updates across the board. Most notably, two members of the Guardians of the Galaxy have gotten buffs. What was previously a lackluster combination of cards is now far more viable thanks to the recent update. But which cards are they, what are the buffs, and how does this deck work? Here’s how to use the new and improved Guardians of the Galaxy deck in Marvel Snap.

Marvel Snap Guardians of the Galaxy buff

As part of the recent update, Drax and Groot have received noticeable buffs, making them more effective. Specifically, both of their Power has increased by one” Drax now has 5 Power (up from 4), while Groot has 4 (up from 3).

To balance this out, each card’s effect has been slightly nerfed by 1. On reveal, if an opponent played a card at this location, both Drax and Groot would offer +4 and +3, respectively. Now, they only grant +3 and +2, each, lowering the risk, while keeping them balanced if their effects trigger.

Developer Comment: We believe the Guardians’ effects create fun moments, but they can feel too sink or swim. We’re giving Drax and Groot a small buff to their baselines to make them less risky to play and hopefully open them up as more viable contenders in the 3 and 4-Cost slots.

Marvel Snap Guardians of the Galaxy deck card list

On Reveal: If your opponent played a card here this turn, +3 Power. Nuverse

As expected, this deck utilizes members of the Guardians of the Galaxy, along with other cards that enhance their abilities:

Mantis : 1 Energy, 2 Power

1 Energy, 2 Power Rocket Racoon : 1 Energy, 2 Power

1 Energy, 2 Power Beast : 2 Energy, 2 Power

2 Energy, 2 Power Daredevil : 2 Energy, 2 Power

2 Energy, 2 Power Star-Lord : 2 Energy, 2 Power

2 Energy, 2 Power Armor : 2 Energy, 3 Power

2 Energy, 3 Power Storm : 3 Energy, 2 Power

3 Energy, 2 Power Groot : 3 Energy, 4 Power

3 Energy, 4 Power Drax : 4 Energy, 5 Power

4 Energy, 5 Power Enchantress : 4 Energy, 4 Power

4 Energy, 4 Power Gamora : 5 Energy, 7 Power

5 Energy, 7 Power Leader : 6 Energy, 3 Power

Many of these cards are swappable, but the above deck is recommended since every card has a specific role. If you don’t have Leader yet, feel free to swap it for another Powerful 6-Cost card. You can add Shang-Chi, Jessica Jones, Spider-Man, Adam Warlock, or even Black Panther if you’d like. But if you can get close to the recommended deck, you’ll be in good shape.

How to use the Marvel Snap Guardians deck

On Reveal: If your opponent played a card here this turn, +5 Power. Nuverse

So how does this deck work? Since the Guardians all give you a boost when an enemy plays at their Location, you’ll want to use cards that will help you predict your opponent’s moves.

Daredevil (On turn 5, you get to see your opponent’s plays before you make your own) works well, as you’ll have a guaranteed way of knowing where your opponent will play. Likewise, Storm (On Reveal: Flood this location. Next turn is the last turn cards can be played here) is a useful addition, since enemies are likely to play a card at that Location.

Another great card for this deck is Beast (On Reveal: Return your other cards at this location to your hand. They cost 1 less), which allows you to use your Guardians multiple times for huge Power.

To protect against Shang Chi, it’s a good idea to bring Armor (Ongoing: Cards at this location can’t be destroyed), as your Guardians will no doubt scale in Power as the match goes on. Enchantress (On Reveal: Remove the abilities from all Ongoing cards at this location) also comes in clutch, especially since this deck primarily does not utilize Ongoing effects.

Of course, the Guardians themselves all offer some sort of boost when an enemy plays a card at their Location.

These include Mantis (On Reveal: If your opponent played a card here this turn, draw a card from their deck), Rocket Racoon (On Reveal: If your opponent played a card here this turn, +2 Power), Star-Lord (On Reveal: If your opponent played a card here this turn, +3 Power), Groot (On Reveal: If your opponent played a card here this turn, +2 Power), Drax (On Reveal: If your opponent played a card here this turn, +3 Power), and Gamora (On Reveal: If your opponent played a card here this turn, +5 Power).

Finally, Leader (On Reveal: Copy all cards your opponent played this turn, but on your side) is still an incredibly useful card, and will likely push you toward victory on the last turn.