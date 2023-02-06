Everything You Need to Know About Xbox’s The Last Case of Benedict Fox

New year, new thrills. 2023 is poised to be a big year for tentpole exclusives at Xbox, with the likes of Starfield and Redfall on the horizon. But that doesn’t mean the company is forgetting about indies, which were some of the best offerings on Game Pass in 2022. The most recent ID@Xbox showcase highlighted four new indies coming to the platform, with one standout game being the cosmic noir-horror game The Last Case of Benedict Fox. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming detective Metroidvania.

What is The Last Case of Benedict Fox's Release Date?

Benedict Fox has a secret tool that helps him solve cases. Microsoft

The current release window for The Last Case of Benedict Fox is Spring 2023 , with no further details yet on a specific month or date.

Is There a The Last Case of Benedict Fox Trailer?

Yes! Here is the reveal trailer shown off during the 2022 Xbox & Bethesda Showcase.

The game leans hard into cosmic horror period piece vibes with its mysterious mansion and monsters hiding in the shadows.

What Platforms Will The Last Case of Benedict Fox Be Available For?

The Last Case of Benedict Fox is a console exclusive coming to Xbox Series X and S, as well as PC. The game will also be launching day one on Game Pass.

What is the Story of The Last Case of Benedict Fox?

Explore the mysterious mansion and the minds of the recently deceased. Microsoft

Playing as the titular Benedict Fox, a self-proclaimed detective, players will uncover a story rooted in the mysterious past of Fox’s grandfather and the cult dealings he was a part of. Taking place within his old home, Fox will encounter supernatural enemies and allies as he partners with his demon companion to explore the mindscapes of the recently deceased.

Developer Plot Twist encourages players to, “Immerse yourself in a dark, intriguing world full of secret organizations, forbidden rituals, and cold-blooded crimes in an arcane adventure brought to life through a fascinating Burton-esque art style.”

What is The Last Case of Benedict Fox’s Gameplay Like?

The majority of The Last Case of Benedict Fox plays as a Metroidvania, exploring the map as you defeat enemies and platforms through environments, unlocking new areas as you gain new skills.

Fox uses a gun and knife as well as wielding the powers of his companion demon. Fox’s main ability is to dive into landscapes that represent the minds of the recently deceased, this is called the Limbo and is where the bulk of the game’s action will occur.

There will be a hub area, the mansion, that contains its own secrets to discover as well as allies who can help you on your journey. One ally is a mysterious woman who calls you her “canvas” and will tattoo you with an unknowable cosmic power, giving you new powers — though it does look like a painful process.

As a detective Fox will also have to do some thinking of his own, putting together dots based on clues that can be collected around the game world. The developers said in a press event that exploration, platforming, combat, and puzzle solving will be equally important and some aspects blur into each other while playing the game.

What Are the Inspirations for The Last Case of Benedict Fox?

The cosmic horror vibes are evident in the trailers and screenshots shown off for The Last Case of Benedict Fox. While the developers state that the work of H.P. Lovecraft and the horror style he is known for were a major influence, there were other less obvious inspirations.

“We tried to draw inspiration from noir movies from the 1940s and ‘50s, jazz music from the 1920s, and classical Greek tragedies when it comes to the storytelling,” said Creative Director Bartek Lesiakowski, “We tried to search everywhere for inspirations.”