One of the best Star Wars games of all time might soon be revived. Bioware’s Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic (2003) was the first game about a galaxy far, far away that disregarded the Skywalker family and set out on its own story about a Darth Revan, a Jedi-turned-Sith Lord. The role-playing game was so successful that Obsidian Entertainment developed a sequel a year later, which met with critical acclaim. But the franchise has been gathering dust ever since, thanks to a series of unfortunate events.

Disney signed a deal with Electronic Arts (BioWare’s parent company) in 2013 that gave the publisher exclusive rights to Star Wars games for the indefinite future. Disney announced BioWare’s games were no longer canon in 2015, and two years later EA shifted its focus from single-player games to online titles.

Any hope for KOTOR 3 seemed to be dead in the water, but the recent success of Jedi Fallen Order and rumors that the next era of Star Wars could be kicked off by a video game have breathed some life back into the long-negledcted series. On Thursday, Cinelinx reported the wheels have been turning on a new KOTOR title.

“It wasn’t so much a remake, but a ‘sequel’ of sorts,” wrote editor-in-chief Jordan Maison. “It would be a Knights of the Old Republic project that would integrate elements from the first two games in order to bring certain things into the current Star Wars canon. Not necessarily a remake, so much as a re-imagining.”

Darth Revan is one of the greatest Force users of all time. BioWare

Here’s everything we know about the potential release of KOTOR 3.

When is the KOTOR 3 release date?

KOTOR 3 has not been confirmed by EA, and as such does not have a release window. Rumors dating back to 2016 have claimed the game was in development, but many of them are a little fishy.

What have we heard about KOTOR 3?

Maison reported in 2016 that EA planned to release another KOTOR game, according to anonymous sources, but that it was but on the “back burner” after the publisher was disappointed about how the 2015 release of Battlefront was received.

Then in 2017 YouTuber Liam Robertson from Unseen64 claimed to have discovered BioWare Austin was developing the next KOTOR installment and that a prototype of the game existed.

“What they're currently working on right now — and I have this on good authority — is a sort of remake/revival of Knights of the Old Republic,” he said. “I don't know when this is set to come out, but it has been in development for a little while now."

Kotaku debunked his report months later, confirming that while BioWare had created a prototype of a new KOTOR game, it was never greenlit by EA and was not actively under development.

More recently, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy told MTV News revealed that Disney has something in store for KOTOR fans.

"You know, we talk about that all the time," she said. "Yes, we are developing something to look at. Right now I have no idea where things might fall, but we have to be careful that there is a cadence to Star Wars that doesn't start to feel like too much."

Her statements suggest there’s nothing in the works right now, but that the beloved story will continue eventually. It might be in the form of a KOTOR 3 game or the long-rumored KOTOR live-action movie.

Darth Malak and Darth Revan, two of the scariest Sith to ever exist are from 'Knights of the Old Republic'. BioWare

Is there a KOTOR 3 trailer?

There is not KOTOR 3 trailer yet. But diehard KOTOR fan Kevin Smets has been tirelessly continuing Darth Revan’s story in a series of YouTube videos, the Star Wars KOTOR Movie Saga.

Smets records footage using the original KOTOR and adds his own dialogue, so these are far from canon, but it’ll have to do as fans await any sign of life from the series.

What could KOTOR 3 be about?

Maison claimed KOTOR 3 is shaping up as “sequel of sorts,” though his track record is spotty. That said, the ending of KOTOR 2 does leave room to continue its story. Obsidian’s Chris Avellone even began developing a pitch for KOTOR 3 that never saw the light of day because of “internal politics.”

“We did start working on the third game pitch, because we always imagined the trilogy,” he told VG247 “Even when working on the second game, we [tried] to foreshadow what Darth Revan was doing in the second game, and he wasn’t always just ruthlessly and mindlessly blowing everything up. He actually had a larger plan because there was some greater manipulation and threat going on.”

Bioware

Playing as a former Jedi Knight exiled from the Jedi Order, you defeat and kill Darth Traya — a Sith Lord disguised as an ally throughout the game. The final showdown would have taken place on Malachor V, a ruined planet with ties to ancient Sith academies.

The protagonist would have had the choice of destroying the planet and traveling into the Unknown Regions in search of Darth Revan, or remaining on Malachor V as the new Dark Lord of the Sith. Avellone said his idea for KOTOR 3 involved players tracking down Revan and encountering even more deadly Sith Lords. That suggests the light-side ending of KOTOR 2 is canon, if gamers would still be playing as the Exile.

“The third game involved you, as a player character, following where Revan went and then taking the battle to the really ancient Sith Lords who are far more terrifying than the Darths that show up,” the developer said. “These guys would just be monsters. These would have a level of power that was considerable, but at the same time you’d be able to dig more into their psychologies, and their personalities, their history, and even how they dealt with the player, how they talk with the player, the different powers they cultivated and developed, and for some of them like – they’re the ancients, so they’re not just ruling a solar system, [but] swathes of the galaxy."

If a KOTOR 3 does ever happen, it will probably be vastly different to what Avellone had in mind.

What consoles will KOTOR 3 be released on?

The previous two KOTOR installments were released on Xbox, PC, Mac, and Linux. If KOTOR 3 is developed, EA might try to include PlayStation as well, since Jedi Fallen Order and Battlefront were both released on Sony’s console.