Here’s Exactly How Long It Takes to Beat Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Assassin’s Creed is returning to its roots with the release of the latest entry, Mirage. While the slimmer game refocuses the series on what made it great in the first place, it can’t quite recapture the creativity of the 2007 original. But for those looking to relive the good old days of Ubisoft’s iconic franchise, Mirage fits the bill perfectly. Thankfully, Mirage also brings back a shorter playtime. Here’s exactly how long it takes to beat.

How Long Is Assassin’s Creed Mirage?

For the past six years, Assassin’s Creed has focused on sprawling RPG stories. This has meant that each game has gotten progressively longer, with Assassin’s Creed Valhalla taking an average of 60 hours, according to HowLongToBeat.com. Thankfully, Mirage is only a fraction of that, with the main story clocking in at roughly 15 hours.

Baghdad has plenty of other activities to take part in outside of the main quest, and if players pursue everything the game has to over the playtime will be nearly doubled to 30 hours. This means that, unlike Valhalla, most players might actually find the time to beat Mirage.

How Many Chapters Is the Main Quest of Assassin’s Creed Mirage?

The story of Assassin’s Creed Mirage is broken up into several sections that chart Basim’s growth from a thief on the streets to a master assassin. In total, the game has five chapters.

The Master Thief of Anbar A New Beginning Baghdad Around The Head of the Snake In Pursuit of Truth

The bulk of Assassin’s Creed Mirage occurs during Chapter 3, Baghdad Around, which tasks Basim with assassinating several key members of the Order of the Ancients. Mirage actually breaks Baghdad Around into three sub-chapters that the player can pursue in any order or all at once.

These three sections are Fire and Wisdom, Coins and Daggers, and Blood and Shadows. There is no benefit to choosing one over the other, so feel free to pursue whichever quest interests you the most at any given point in time.

See all of Baghdad before Mirage’s climactic finale. Ubisoft

What Is the Point of No Return in Assassin’s Creed Mirage?

Basim’s adventures in Baghdad come to an end eventually, and you will reach a point as the game nears its finale, after which you will only be able to follow the main quest. Chapter 5, In Pursuit of Truth, is the point of no return in Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

The game gives players a big warning before they embark on the game’s final mission, so be sure to pay attention and finish up any side quests you want before finishing the game. While you can’t go back to Baghdad once you are in Chapter 5, the game will put you back into Baghdad with a save file right before the point of no return after rolling credits.

So if you want to see the end of the game and then go back and clean up the rest of Mirage, you don’t need to worry about having to restart from scratch.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage releases on October 5 for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.