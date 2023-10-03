Here’s Exactly When You Can Start Playing Assassin’s Creed Mirage

It’s been almost three years since the last Assassin’s Creed game, but now the next chapter in Ubisoft’s iconic franchise is just around the corner. Assassin’s Creed Mirage marks a massive departure from the open-world design the series has favored since 2017’s Assassin’s Creed Origins, instead returning to the more focused stealth and parkour of the early days of the franchise.

This return to form is eagerly awaited by fans desperate to get their hands on the game. For those restless souls, here is exactly when you can play Assassin’s Creed Mirage. As well as details on pre-loading the game and how much storage it will take up.

What Is the Assassin’s Creed Mirage Release Date and Time?

Assassin’s Creed Mirage releases Thursday, October 5, globally. Ubisoft even moved up the release date one week, from the original October 12 launch, so you are waiting even less time than initially expected.

The game will unlock at midnight local time. That means no matter what your time zone is, Assassin’s Creed Mirage will become playable when your clock hits midnight.

Can You Pre-Load Assassin’s Creed Mirage?

To jump into Assassin’s Creed Mirage as quickly as possible when it unlocks, you will want to pre-load the game. While it hasn’t been officially announced by Ubisoft, Assassin’s Creed games typically become available pre-load two days prior to the game’s release. If that trend continues, then starting on October 3, you should be able to pre-download the game on any platform if you bought it digitally. That is, if you have enough storage space.

Players will explore 9th-century Baghdad as Basim. Ubisoft

What Is the Assassin’s Creed Mirage File Size?

Ever since Assassin’s Creed became a series of open-world RPGs, the file size of each entry has also expanded. Valhalla takes up roughly 70 GB, depending on the platform, and that’s after a patch from Ubisoft shaved off nearly 30 GB from the original install size. However, if you are worried you won’t have the space to install Assassin’s Creed Mirage, then you shouldn’t worry just yet.

As a return to the smaller, more focused style of the early entries in the franchise, Mirage’s file size has similarly shrunk. Assassin’s Creed Mirage will take up roughly 40 GB of space, though the exact size varies from platform to platform.

What Are the Recommended PC Specs for Assassin’s Creed Mirage

PC players who want to make sure they can actually run Assassin’s Creed Mirage before they purchase and download the game should refer to this helpful chart from Ubisoft.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage won’t take the most sophisticated hardware to run on PC. Ubisoft

The minimum specs to run the game are thankfully very attainable. According to the latest Steam hardware survey, the vast majority of PC players will meet the minimum requirements.

Are There Pre-Order Bonuses for Assassin’s Creed Mirage?

Those who pre-order Assassin’s Creed Mirage will get access to the exclusive mission, “The Forty Thieves.” There are also multiple editions of Mirage that come with more goodies. Here is a full breakdown of Assassin’s Creed Mirage’s editions:

Standard Edition ($50)

Base game

Deluxe Edition ($60)

Base Game

Deluxe Pack — Prince of Persia-inspired outfit, eagle, mount skins, weapons, and more

Digital artbook and soundtrack

Collector’s Case ($150)

Base Game

Deluxe Pack — Prince of Persia-inspired outfit, eagle, mount skins, weapons, and more

Digital artbook and soundtrack

Physical selected game soundtrack

Steelbook case (no game disc included)

Basim Figurine

Map of Baghdad

Mini-artbook

Basim’s brooch

Assassin’s Creed Mirage releases on October 5 for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.