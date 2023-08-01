Everything We Know About Assassin's Creed Mirage

After taking a few years off, the critically acclaimed Assassin’s Creed series will return this year. But don’t expect this year’s entry, Assassin’s Creed Mirage, to be on the same scale as recent installments. Mirage aims to bring the series back to its roots, offering a more condensed open world and less of a focus on RPG systems.

Set in 9th-century Baghdad, Mirage will lean into stealth, parkour, and aims to tell a linear story. Below, we’ll cover everything we know about Mirage, from its release date, to gameplay details, and information about pre-orders.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage Release Date

Assassin’s Creed Mirage launches on October 12, 2023. This date is in line with past entries in the series, as almost all have launched in October or November.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage Trailer

There are several trailers, with some focusing on cinematics, while others lean into gameplay. The world premiere trailer doesn’t necessarily show the game in action, but there are plenty of other trailers that depict what the moment-to-moment Mirage experience will be like.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage Platforms

You can expect to play Assassin’s Creed Mirage on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC when it launches later this year. Ubisoft has a history of supporting past-gen consoles for a while, and its biggest game of the fall is no exception.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage Gameplay

Mirage goes back to the series’ roots, prioritizing stealth over RPG mechanics. Ubisoft

While Mirage will likely feel a lot like the rest of the games in the series, it will mirror the earlier installments more closely. This means it’ll have a smaller open world, closer to Unity in terms of size. Likewise, Mirage will reduce the number of RPG elements in favor of stealth mechanics, much like the first few installments.

Speaking of which, Mirage will include a new feature called Assassin Focus, which slows down time, allowing the player to take out multiple enemies at once. The game also introduces more freedom during stealth sections, encouraging players to experiment with different ways to take down targets. This is noticeably different from recent entries, which are decidedly more combat-focused.

Another notable difference is that Mirage will be considerably shorter than Origins, Odyssey, and Valhalla — all of which provided around a hundred hours' worth of content. Mirage, on the other hand, will only be around 20 to 30 hours long.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage Story

In Mirage, you’ll take on the role of Basim (who actually appeared in Valhalla) in 9th-century Baghdad. Basim is a thief who must learn to become the Hidden One, while discovering himself along the way. It’s referred to as a coming-of-age story, which seems refreshing compared to the complex plots of recent games. Once again, the straightforward narrative is closer to the first few entries in the series.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage Pre-Order Details

Mirage is available to pre-order now. Ubisoft

You can pre-order Assassin’s Creed Mirage now across all platforms. Doing so gives players access to The Forty Thieves bonus quest at no additional charge. In addition, there are a few different versions you can pre-order, each with various bonuses.

Standard Edition ($50)

Copy of Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Pre-order bonus

Deluxe Edition ($60)

Copy of Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Deluxe Pack: Prince of Persia-inspired outfit, eagle and mount skins, weapons, and more

Digital Collectibles: Digital Artbook and soundtrack

Pre-order bonus

Collector’s Edition ($150)

A high-quality figurine of Basim (32cm)

A replica of Basim’s brooch

An exclusive Steelbook with design to be elected by fans

The Art of Assassin's Creed Mirage mini-artbook

A Baghdad Map

A Selected Soundtrack of the game

Assassin’s Creed Mirage Deluxe Edition

