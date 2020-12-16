I was strolling across verdant hills on a chaotic, lush island in search of a frail man with golden hair when I heard a frightening growl to my right.

Creeping a look over the nearby ledge, I peered down into a ruinous courtyard to see a massive minotaur in repose. It was seemingly praying towards an altar with a locked treasure chest. I executed a stealth attack, then danced around slashing away with my sword, and followed that up by hurling huge chunks of stone and shooting a few arrows. Even though it took me several tries to defeat it, the spoils and adventure were worth it: A new piece of armor and some cash. Nice.

Much of Immortals Fenyx Rising, Ubisoft’s new latest open-world adventure inspired by Greek mythology, plays out just like this. You’ll be working through the main story and notice something enticing, but whereas in a game like Skyrim such diversions might consume hours of playtime, Immortals streamlines open-world gameplay into a tighter and potentially more satisfying experience.

Minotaurs are no match for Hephaistos's Hammer. Ubisoft

It was an enjoyable five minutes of gameplay indicative of what works and what doesn’t with Immortals Fenyx Rising, a beautiful and totally chill action-adventure through Greek mythology that won’t ever truly challenge you. But it will make you feel powerful. It’ll even elicit a few chuckles along the way.

Sometimes, that’s all you need from a video game.

A lighthearted Greek adventure

In Immortals Fenyx Rising, you play as Fenyx, a totally customizable shieldbearer in the Greek army who’s a total nerd and a huge fan of myths. I played as a blue-skinned woman — easily the best option — but the game doesn’t lock you into any gender or appearance. After she’s washed ashore on the Golden Isle following a shipwreck, she learns about Typhon, a demonic-looking Titan who has escaped captivity after eons and turned most of the gods into silly little creatures. He wants to destroy everything and remake the world.

Immortals Fenyx Rising’s story is entertaining but predictably simple. The godly deliveryman Hermes is the aforementioned frail man with golden hair and Fenyx’s main guide through this world. He establishes a base of operations at the Hall of the Gods, and it’s from there that Fenyx must venture to different regions to restore the gods.

Even though the stakes are apocalyptic, the tone of the experience is as lighthearted as any Pixar adventure, with a generous sprinkling of mature humor. The entire experience is narrated by two bickering gods, Prometheus and Zeus, in a charming way. I’m a big fan of Zeus’ cheeky humor as he jokes about transforming his lovers into animals and heckles Prometheus throughout.

My Blue Fenyx is cooler than yours. Ubisoft

I played on the Xbox Series X where the visual quality is breathtaking, like adventuring through a lush painting. Animation and textures are far better than the Hercules movie, and there’s even a subtle Disney-fied vibe to the experience. I enjoyed playing in a streamlined way for casual exploration and story. Younger players in particular will probably delight in exploring every nook and cranny, making this a solid option for a family-friendly holiday gift list.

A litany of inside jokes and Easter eggs await any big fan of Greek mythology, and particularly for anyone who’s recently played Hades, there are radically different versions of familiar faces here. Much of the game is spent finding Aphrodite, Athena, Ares, and Hephaistos. Each has been stripped of their power and transformed into something harmless, but after Fenyx restores them to their former glory, we see the true extent of their dramatic personalities. Comparing the different portrayals is a fun mental exercise, even if the story and characters in Hades are much better.

Combat doesn’t jive with exploration

Combat is a superficially stylish but dynamic affair, with a baffling array of options and resources at your disposal. Mixing things up on the fly is easy, but as the game progresses, even the toughest of enemies in the overworld become easy to defeat. And yet, some of the biggest bosses are grueling challenges that feel mechanically frustrating. The inconsistency is jarring enough to make defeating every optional boss feel like more of a chore than a treat.

Clashing with enemies isn’t as clean or rewarding as games like Demon’s Souls, where it’s always immediately obvious what you did wrong after you die. And the wide variety of potential upgrades means that one player’s Fenyx could feel very different from another. Aerial combat is particularly frustrating. You can’t just expect Fenyx to leap towards an enemy. You have to manually jump very close before auto-targeting comes into effect, which is weird when Fenyx can literally climb on anything. Games like Kingdom Hearts III or Final Fantasy VII Remake handle this mechanic far better.

Exploration in Immortals Fenyx Rising is beautiful thanks to the environment but bland due to a lack of variety in its puzzles. You can go anywhere and do anything almost immediately after starting your adventure, but you’re hampered by your dwindling stamina until you upgrade it and scavenge enough mushrooms to craft potions. Optional enemies and puzzles are often easy, reinforcing that Immortals Fenyx Rising is great for casuals but potentially terrible for completionists.

If you love Breath of the Wild but hate the puzzles, Immortals Fenyx Rising keeps things refreshingly straightforward. Complexity increases over time, and there are occasionally ways you can cheese through puzzles with the right upgrade. While there’s nothing truly innovative here, there’s certainly room for a friendlier and more streamlined alternative to Ubisoft’s overly serious Assassin’s Creed games.

Fenyx’s nerdy charm really carries the story. Her enthusiasm for mythology is infectious. But the game’s uninventive monotony often lingers in the background, whether that’s through level design or combat encounters. Still, at this breezy runtime and with such stunning vistas, that feels forgivable. 7/10

Immortals: Fenyx Rising is now available.

INVERSE VIDEO GAME REVIEW ETHOS: When it comes to video games, Inverse values a few qualities that other sites may not. For instance, we care about hours over money. Many new AAA games have similar costs, which is why we value the experience of playing more than price comparisons. We don’t value grinding and fetch quests as much as games that make the most out of every level. We also care about the in-game narrative more than most. If the world of a video game is rich enough to foster sociological theories about its government and character backstories, it’s a game we won’t be able to stop thinking about, no matter its price or popularity. We won’t punch down. We won’t evaluate an indie game in the same way we will evaluate a AAA game that’s produced by a team of thousands. We review games based on what’s available in our consoles at the time. And finally, we have very little tolerance for junk science. (Magic is always OK.)