How long is Horizon Forbidden West? Game length, mission list, and levels

Horizon Forbidden West brings Aloy for another adventure, one that’s even more expansive than the original game. Early reviews of Forbidden West, currently at 89 on Metacritic, have said the sequel improves and refines the formula set up by Horizon Zero Dawn, and have even praised the side quests as one of the best parts of the game. Of course, any time you jump into an open-world game you can expect to set aside a good chunk of hours. There’s a wealth of content that can vary your playtime in Horizon Forbidden West, so here’s everything you need to know.

Horizon Forbidden West mission list

Horizon Forbidden West has fewer main missions than Horizon Zero Dawn, which had 23 main missions. Sony

Horizon Forbidden West’s main story consists of 17 different missions, all of which have a recommended level. While you’re certainly able to mainline the story, you’ll probably need to engage with at least a bit of side content, to ensure you’re leveling properly. Here’s every main story mission in Horizon Forbidden West.

Reach for the Stars (Level 3)

The Point of the Lance (Level 4)

To the Brink (Level 5)

The Embassy (Level 7)

Death’s Door (Level 10)

The Dying Lands (Level 15)

The Broken Sky (Level 17)

The Eye of the Earth (Level 17)

The Kulrut (Level 18)

Cradle of Echoes (Level 20)

The Sea of Sands (Level 22)

Seeds of the Past (Level 24)

Faro’s Tomb (Level 26)

Gemini (Level 30)

All That Remains (Level 31)

The Wings of the Ten (LeveL 32)

Singularity (Level 35)

As you might expect, Horizon Forbidden West has a lot more to occupy your interest as well. There are proper Side Missions that run alongside the main ones but there are also Errands, Jobs, Salvage Contracts, Hunting Grounds, Rebel Outposts, Melee Pits, and more.

How long does it take to beat Horizon Forbidden West?

Forbidden West has a wealth of side activities that can double or triple your playtime. Sony

If you’re looking to just run through the story of Horizon Forbidden West you’re looking at roughly 30 hours, and 40 hours for the average playthrough where you take your time and do a bit of side content. On the other hand, if you want to do absolutely everything in the game you’re looking at 60-70 hours, or potentially more depending on your pace.

For comparison’s sake, Horizon Zero Dawn takes roughly 25 hours for the main story and up to 60 hours for players looking to do absolutely everything. Horizon Forbidden West is slightly longer than its predecessor, but neither game is quite as expansive as some of the bigger open-world titles out there, like The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

Completionists will, obviously, be spending a lot of time with Horizon Forbidden West. Aside from all the side content, you can always work toward that elusive Platinum Trophy as well.