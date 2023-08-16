The work never stops for the crew of the Astral Express. With Jarilo-VI behind them, and the crisis on the Xianzhou Luofu all but finished, new adventures are in store. That is where Honkai: Star Rail version 1.3 “Celestial Eyes Above Mortal Ruins”. The next update for HoYoverse’s turn-based RPG is around the corner and players will be able to learn more during the version 1.3 special program.

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming Honkai: Star Rail version 1.3 livestream.

When Is the Honkai: Star Rail 1.3 Livestream?

The official Honkai: Star Rail Twitter account announced that fans will finally get a closer look at version 1.3 this upcoming Friday, August 18.

The live stream will be held at 19:30 (UTC+8) which translates to the following times around the world:

East Coast US : 7:30 a.m. (EDT)

: 7:30 a.m. (EDT) West Coast US : 4:30 a.m. (PDT)

: 4:30 a.m. (PDT) Australia : 9:30 p.m.(AEST)

: 9:30 p.m.(AEST) Japan : 8:30 p.m.(JST)

: 8:30 p.m.(JST) UK : 12:30 p.m. (GMT)

: 12:30 p.m. (GMT) Europe: 1:30 p.m. (CEST)

Where To Watch the Honkai: Star Rail 1.3 Live Stream

The version 1.3 livestream will be broadcast simultaneously on both the official Honkai: Star Rail Twitch and YouTube channels at this link.

The VOD of the live stream will then be available to watch on YouTube.

What To Expect From the Honkai: Star Rail 1.3 Livestream

Expect new banners to be announced during the 1.3 livestream. HoYoverse

The first thing audiences can expect from the version 1.3 special program is some free loot for the game. Livestreams typically give out limited time codes for players to enter in order to receive in-game items, typically Stellar Jade, which you can then use to pull on banners.

Of course, the biggest news to come out of the livestream will be about what we will see in the upcoming 1.3 update, as well as when we will see it. As is standard for Honkai: Star Rail and Genshin Impact, livestreams typically occur two weeks out from when the release date will be. So expect the 1.3 livestream to announce the update will be released sometime in the final week of August (likely the 30th).

As in the Keeping up Star Rail videos, the 1.3 livestream will star Owlbert and a panel of guests. This time around the guest will include Imbibitor Lunae and Fu Xuan. Leaks and official teases have hinted that these two characters will be the first and second phase character banners of version 1.3 respectively.

Imbibitor Lunae is the true form of Astral Express crew member Dan Heng, and will be a five-star Destruction Imaginary character, while Fu Xuan will be a five-star Preservation Quantum character.

The special program will also hint at the next chapter of the story. Version 1.3 is titled “Celestial Eyes Above Mortal Ruins” and will pick up after the containment of the Xianzhou Luofu’s Stellaron and the defeat of Phantylia. However, it seems like the Astral Express won’t be moving on to a new locale any time soon as Dan Heng’s past is fully catching up with him and the rest of the crew.

Jingliu has also popped up with the promise she will return and likely butt heads with the Trailblazer, and as leaks suggest she will become playable sometime in the future it is likely she will have a major role to play in version 1.3

Honkai: Star Rail is available now for PC and mobile devices.