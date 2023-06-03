HoYoverse took a gamble when it developed a PlayStation port for the first time with its Breath of the Wild-inspired action RPG, Genshin Impact. After seeing the game’s soaring success on console, the company decided to also develop a PlayStation port for its latest turn-based hit, Honkai: Star Rail. After watching everybody else have fun exploring Honkai Star Rail’s universe alongside the Astral Express Crew, PlayStation fans finally have some concrete news about when they can join in on the fun thanks to Summer Game Fest 2023.

Here’s everything we know about Honkai: Star Rail’s PlayStation ports.

Will Honkai: Star Rail Come To PS4 and PS5?

The new character Luka will be coming to the game soon and will be available on PlayStation. miHoYo

Yes, there’s no doubt that Honkai: Star Rail will come to PlayStation. HoYoverse announced it as one of the platforms early in the game’s development. It’s also listed as “coming soon” on the official website under the Download Now section. It’s just a matter of when.

The Summer Game Fest 2023 trailer only specifies a PS5 release, and the listing for Honkai: Star Rail on the PlayStation store similarly only lists PS5. Based on this it is very likely that the game will not come to PS4.

When Is There a Honkai: Star Rail PS4/PS5 Release Window?

At Summer Game Fest 2023, miHoYo dropped a new trailer for the Honkai Star Rail PlayStation port. While it did not give a concrete release date, it did narrow down the release window. The end of the trailer reveals that the long-awaited port will be coming to PS5 in Q4 2023.

That means it could be released as early as October and as late as December.

In addition to revealing the release window, the Summer Game Fest trailer also showcased the new character Luka, who will be coming to Honkai Star Rail in the second phase of version 1.2 on August 8th.

Are There Any Honkai: Star Rail PlayStation Exclusives?

Aloy was the only character incorporated into Genshin Impact from a PlayStation-exclusive franchise. HoYoverse

HoYoverse hasn’t announced any exclusives for PlayStation players, but it could introduce them later as it did with Genshin Impact. Genshin’s PlayStation players have enjoyed a couple of perks like PS Plus Rewards and a free Genshin Impact version of Horizon Zero Dawn and Forbidden West protagonist, Aloy. She wasn’t that good of a character, but still.

We’ll be sure to keep you updated on the reasons to download Honkai: Star Rail for your PlayStation in the future. For now, it looks like just another way to play the game.

Will Honkai: Star Rail Come to Xbox?

Honkai: Star Rail will probably not come to Xbox based on HoYoverse’s long-term relationship with PlayStation. You can play PC games that are compatible with Xbox on your console if you have the proper subscription, but that’s it.

Microsoft missed its chance when it spoke with miHoYo early in Genshin Impact’s development but didn’t reach a deal. It’s hard to imagine that will suddenly change with Honkai: Star Rail.

Honkai: Star Rail is currently available on PC, iOS, and Android.