The biggest and most important game Microsoft has in the pipeline right now is Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2. This sequel comes to us from Ninja Theory, the team that developed the first installment titled Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice. The first entry was known for its impressive visuals and sound design, and based on what we’ve seen from Hellblade 2, it’s shaping up to be a worthy successor. Even though it’s been in development for a few years now, it’ll be a while before it’s ready to play. But what else do we know about Senua’s next adventure? From its possible release window to trailer and available platforms, here’s what we know about Hellblade 2.

When is the Hellblade 2 release date?

Hellblade 2 is still far from finished but could launch in 2022. Microsoft

It’s unknown when Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 will launch, but you shouldn’t expect to play it until holiday 2022 at the earliest. Given that in June 2021, Ninja Theory confirmed via a YouTube video that development is still early, it’s possible this game won’t be ready until 2023 or beyond, but the wait will likely be worth it.

Ninja Theory’s Chief Design Director Tameem Antoniades said, “What we’re doing right now, is building a good chunky slice of the game before we then move into full production to build out the rest.”

Is there a Hellblade 2 trailer?

There are a couple of trailers for Hellblade 2, and we highly recommend checking them out. The first, its reveal trailer, was shown during The Game Awards 2019, giving us a look at its art direction and locales. While it didn’t feature any gameplay, it had enough to get us excited for the final release.

Then, during The Game Awards 2021, a lengthy gameplay trailer was revealed, and it’s ridiculously impressive. It’s almost hard to believe a game could look that good in action, but thanks to the power of Unreal Engine 5, gaming will reach new heights. The lighting, animations, and realistic models are stunning.

What are the Hellblade 2 platforms?

In 2018, Microsoft announced that it had acquired Ninja Theory, meaning the developer’s games will almost certainly be exclusive to Xbox (and PC) going forward. That rings true for Hellblade 2, as it will only be available for Xbox Series S|X and PC. This is despite the previous entry coming to PS4 and Nintendo Switch.

What is the Hellblade 2 Xbox Game Pass status?

Hellblade 2 is a first-party Microsoft game, so it’ll launch on Xbox Game Pass on day one. Microsoft

Since Ninja Theory is owned by Microsoft, that makes Hellblade 2 a first-party Xbox game. This means it will launch on Xbox Game Pass right away, giving millions of players access to it on day one.