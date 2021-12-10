Geoff!
Game Awards 2021 complete list of winners, including Game of the Year
Best games of the year!
Like 2020 before it, 2021 proved to be an unprecedented year for gaming. And, at every step of the way, Geoff Keighley remained a steadfast presence in the gaming community. Now, he's back in person for the 2021 Game Awards. Will the Game of the Year be Resident Evil Village? Or will Samus Aran be victorious with Metroid Dread? Winners will be updated in real-time, so keep reading to see which games, content creators, and more win in each category.
Games For Impact
- Before Your Eyes
- Boyfriend Dungeon
- Chicory: A Colorful Tale
- WINNER: Life is Strange: True Colors
- No Longer Home
Best Esports Athlete
- Chris "Simp" Lehr
- Heo "ShowMaker" Su
- Magomed "Collapse" Khalilov
- WINNER: Oleksandr "s1mple" Kostyliev
- Tyson "TenZ" Ngo
Best Esports Team
- Atlanta FaZe (Call of Duty)
- DWG KIA (League of Legends)
- WINNER: Natus Vincere (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)
- Sentinels (Valorant)
- Team Spirit (DOTA 2)
Best Esports Coach
- Airat "Silent" Gaziev
- Andrey "Engh" Sholokhov
- Andrii "B1ad3" Horodenskyi
- James "Crowder" Crowder
- WINNER: Kim "kkOma" Jeong-gyun
Best Esports Event
- WINNER: 2021 League of Legends World Championship
- PGL Major Stockholm 2021
- The International 2021
- PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020
- VALORANT Champions Tour: Stage 2 Master
Best Audio Design
- Deathloop
- WINNER: Forza Horizon 5
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Resident Evil Village
- Returnal
Best Independant Game
- 12 Minutes
- Death’s Door
- WINNER: Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- Inscryption
- Loop Hero
Best Debut Indie
- The Artful Escape
- The Forgotten City
- WINNER: Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- Sable
- Valheim
Best Performance
- Erika Mori as Alex Chen (Life is Strange: True Colors)
- Giancarlo Esposito as Anton Castillo (Far Cry 6)
- Jason Kelley as Colt Vahn (Deathloop)
- WINNER: Maggie Robertson as Lady Dimitrescu (Resident Evil Village)
- Ozioma Akagha as Julianna Blake (Deathloop)
Best Action Game
- Back 4 Blood
- Chivalry 2
- Deathloop
- Far Cry 6
- WINNER: Returnal
Best Art Direction
- The Artful Escape
- WINNER: Deathloop
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- Psychonauts 2
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Best Role-Playing Game
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Monster Hunter Rise
- Scarlet Nexus
- Shin Megami Tensei 5
- WINNER: Tales of Arise
Best Score and Music
- The Artful Escape
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Deathloop
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- WINNER: NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139
Content Creator of the Year
- WINNER: DREAM
- fuslie
- Gaules
- Ibai
- Grefg
Best Multiplayer
- Back 4 Blood
- Knockout City
- WINNER: It Takes Two
- Monster Hunter Rise
- New World
- Valheim
Best Mobile Game
- Fantasian
- WINNER: Genshin Impact
- League of Legends: Wild Rift
- Marvel Future Revolution
- Pokémon Unite
Best Narrative
- Deathloop
- It Takes Two
- Life is Strange: True Colors
- WINNER: Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- Psychonauts 2
Best Action-Adventure
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- WINNER: Metroid Dread
- Psychonauts 2
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Resident Evil Village
Best Ongoing Game
- Apex Legends
- WINNER: Final Fantasy XIV Online
- Fortnite
- Genshin Impact
- Call of Duty: Warzone
Best Community Support
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- WINNER: Final Fantasy XIV Online
- Fortnite
- No Man’s Sky
Game of the Year
- Deathloop
- It Takes Two
- Metroid Dread
- Psychonauts 2
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Resident Evil Village
Best Game Direction
- Deathloop
- It Takes Two
- Returnal
- Psychonauts 2
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Innovation in Accessibility
- Far Cry 6
- Forza Horizon 5
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- The Vale: Shadow of the Crown
Best VR/AR
- Hitman 3
- I Expect You to Die 2
- Lone Echo 2
- Resident Evil 4
- Sniper Elite VR
Best Fighting Game
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles
- Guilty Gear -Strive-
- Melty Blood: Type Lumina
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl
- Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown
Best Family Game
- It Takes Two
- Mario Party Superstars
- New Pokémon Snap
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
- WarioWare: Get It Together!
Best Sim/Strategy Game
- Age of Empires IV
- Evil Genius 2: World Domination
- Humankind
- Inscryption
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
Best Sports/Racing
- F1 2021
- FIFA 22
- Forza Horizon 5
- Hot Wheels Unleashed
- Riders Republic
Most Anticipated Game
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- The Sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Starfield
Best Esports Game
- Call of Duty
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
- Dota 2
- League of Legends
- Valorant