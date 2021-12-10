Game Awards 2021 complete list of winners, including Game of the Year

Like 2020 before it, 2021 proved to be an unprecedented year for gaming. And, at every step of the way, Geoff Keighley remained a steadfast presence in the gaming community. Now, he's back in person for the 2021 Game Awards. Will the Game of the Year be Resident Evil Village? Or will Samus Aran be victorious with Metroid Dread? Winners will be updated in real-time, so keep reading to see which games, content creators, and more win in each category.

Games For Impact

Before Your Eyes

Boyfriend Dungeon

Chicory: A Colorful Tale

WINNER: Life is Strange: True Colors

No Longer Home

Read Inverse’s Life is Strange: True Colors review.

Alex is the lead in Life is Strange: True Colors. Square Enix

Best Esports Athlete

Chris "Simp" Lehr

Heo "ShowMaker" Su

Magomed "Collapse" Khalilov

WINNER: Oleksandr "s1mple" Kostyliev

Tyson "TenZ" Ngo

Best Esports Team

Atlanta FaZe (Call of Duty)

DWG KIA (League of Legends)

WINNER: Natus Vincere (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)

Sentinels (Valorant)

Team Spirit (DOTA 2)

Best Esports Coach

Airat "Silent" Gaziev

Andrey "Engh" Sholokhov

Andrii "B1ad3" Horodenskyi

James "Crowder" Crowder

WINNER: Kim "kkOma" Jeong-gyun

Best Esports Event

WINNER: 2021 League of Legends World Championship

PGL Major Stockholm 2021

The International 2021

PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020

VALORANT Champions Tour: Stage 2 Master

Read Inverse’s Forza Horizon 5 review.

Best Audio Design

Deathloop

WINNER: Forza Horizon 5

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Resident Evil Village

Returnal

Best Independant Game

12 Minutes

Death’s Door

WINNER: Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Inscryption

Loop Hero

Best Debut Indie

The Artful Escape

The Forgotten City

WINNER: Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Sable

Valheim

Kena is victorious.

Best Performance

Erika Mori as Alex Chen (Life is Strange: True Colors)

Giancarlo Esposito as Anton Castillo (Far Cry 6)

Jason Kelley as Colt Vahn (Deathloop)

WINNER: Maggie Robertson as Lady Dimitrescu (Resident Evil Village)

Ozioma Akagha as Julianna Blake (Deathloop)

Here’s a deep dive into why the people love Lady D so much.

Best Action Game

Back 4 Blood

Chivalry 2

Deathloop

Far Cry 6

WINNER: Returnal

Best Art Direction

The Artful Escape

WINNER: Deathloop

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Deathloop won for art direction. Bethesda

Best Role-Playing Game

Cyberpunk 2077

Monster Hunter Rise

Scarlet Nexus

Shin Megami Tensei 5

WINNER: Tales of Arise

Best Score and Music

The Artful Escape

Cyberpunk 2077

Deathloop

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

WINNER: NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139

Content Creator of the Year

WINNER: DREAM

fuslie

Gaules

Ibai

Grefg

Best Multiplayer

Back 4 Blood

Knockout City

WINNER: It Takes Two

Monster Hunter Rise

New World

Valheim

Genshin Impact wins best mobile game of the year! miHoYo

Best Mobile Game

Fantasian

WINNER: Genshin Impact

League of Legends: Wild Rift

Marvel Future Revolution

Pokémon Unite

Best Narrative

Deathloop

It Takes Two

Life is Strange: True Colors

WINNER: Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Psychonauts 2

Best Action-Adventure

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

WINNER: Metroid Dread

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Resident Evil Village

Samus for the win! Nintendo

Best Ongoing Game

Apex Legends

WINNER: Final Fantasy XIV Online

Fortnite

Genshin Impact

Call of Duty: Warzone

Best Community Support

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

WINNER: Final Fantasy XIV Online

Fortnite

No Man’s Sky

Not yet announced.

Game of the Year

Deathloop

It Takes Two

Metroid Dread

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Resident Evil Village

Best Game Direction

Deathloop

It Takes Two

Returnal

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Innovation in Accessibility

Far Cry 6

Forza Horizon 5

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

The Vale: Shadow of the Crown

Best VR/AR

Hitman 3

I Expect You to Die 2

Lone Echo 2

Resident Evil 4

Sniper Elite VR

Best Fighting Game

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles

Guilty Gear -Strive-

Melty Blood: Type Lumina

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown

Best Family Game

It Takes Two

Mario Party Superstars

New Pokémon Snap

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

WarioWare: Get It Together!

Best Sim/Strategy Game

Age of Empires IV

Evil Genius 2: World Domination

Humankind

Inscryption

Microsoft Flight Simulator

Best Sports/Racing

F1 2021

FIFA 22

Forza Horizon 5

Hot Wheels Unleashed

Riders Republic

Most Anticipated Game

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

The Sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Starfield

Best Esports Game