7 tips and tricks to get you started in Harvestella

Square Enix has been busy with game releases this year. One of the most interesting projects is the combination farming sim and RPG, Harvestella. Mixing the life-sim elements of Stardew Valley with the fantasy and combat elements of Final Fantasy is an intriguing idea, one that sets it apart from a crowded field of similar games. Here are some beginner's tips to help you get started on your journey.

1. Make sure you have your tools

As a farming sim, the greatest asset you have at your disposal is your tools. Hoes, watering cans, hammers, and the like are all essential items to do your job. While you will get a few of these by simply progressing the story, not every tool comes free of charge. The first tool you need to make sure you get is the hammer, which you will be notified is available once you reach a story point. Get this as soon as possible, it is needed in order to do any crafting in Harvestella.

Make sure you have the best tools for the job. Square Enix

The second tool you should get is the fishing rod, available in the main store of Lethe Village. The ability to fish will be locked until you purchase this time, so make sure you get it.

2. Don’t neglect your farm

This sounds like a no-brainer, but it can be easy to forget that you have crops to take care of as you get lost in the grand fantasy story of Harvestella. Like other farming sims, Harvestella has a seasonal calendar that changes every 30 in-game days. At the end of this cycle, any crops you have not harvested will die.

While much of your time will be spent adventuring and partaking in combat, the most lucrative and reliable way to obtain a steady income is to produce crops, so make sure you take time in the morning to plant, water, and harvest your goods.

3. Remember to socialize

There is always time for dating. Square Enix

Of course, you should remember to take some time out of your busy day to spend it with those around you. Building relationships with party members through special quests can unlock unique combat skills as well as net you some great rewards. Not to mention the greatest reward of all, love. If you spend enough time with characters, you will be able to romance them.

4. Take stock before heading out

Sticking to its RPG roots, Harvestella is full of different combat jobs and party members to aid you in your adventures. However, with the pace of the narrative and the limited time you have each day it can be easy to just keep moving forward without thinking.

Before you do anything in the day you should always check your party and make sure they have the necessary items equipped, as well as choose your own combat jobs carefully. You can only have three jobs ready at any given time and you want to make sure they will be useful.

5. Dungeons will take time

Don’t overdo it when tackling dungeons. Square Enix

Throughout the story of Harvestella there will be several dungeons that need to be traversed and cleared in order to progress the narrative and unlock new regions on the map. Since time is so precious there can be the desire to try and finish dungeons as quickly as possible, this just isn’t realistic.

Dungeons are long and oftentimes filled with dangerous enemies that will hit you hard and fast. The best approach is to take it one day at a time and try to make little bits of progression each time you enter. There are some things you can do to make dungeons easier though.

6. Do repair work

One of the best ways to make dungeons more manageable is to always repair bridges and ladders. Broken bridges and ladders appear throughout dungeons, acting as potential shortcuts for backtracking if the player repairs them. You should always repair these when you come across them if you can.

Make sure to stock up on repair kits before heading out as having shortcuts to traverse dungeons quicker or return to safety in a pinch can get you out of a sticky situation more times than not.

7. Always pack a lunch

Remembering to take a break for meals is important. Square Enix

In addition to preparing repair kits, you should never leave home without a balanced meal! Seriously, bring food and drinks with you when heading into dungeons. These items will restore health and stamina, something that will quickly deplete in the long dungeons of Harvestella.

By bringing a nice meal you can extend the time you are able to explore dungeons, making full use of your day. In addition, you can take breaks at save points in dungeons and share a meal which has the potential to unlock special dialogue scenes with party members.