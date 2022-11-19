Love is in the air. While Harvestella may be a JRPG mixed with farming sim elements, it is most importantly a game that lets you date people. This is a big relief, as Square Enix was quiet on the subject of romance for quite some time. With nine eligible characters to romance, how do you decide who to give your heart to? Don’t worry! We took it upon ourselves to play matchmaker and give you a rundown of all the potential suitors in Harvestella.

How does romance work in Harvestella?

Harvestella’s romance is measured through a closeness level that can be viewed in the game’s menu, much like Stardew Valley’s friendship hearts. You increase your relationship with a character by completing their special character quests. These are marked in blue and will be a contained plot that helps you learn about each character's life and what they value.

When you complete all of these quests and reach rank 10 you will then be able to initiate a partnership with your chosen paramour. You have to complete the main story of the game first, however. At this point, you will be given a crafting recipe by the mayor of Lethe Village for a ring. Craft the ring and give it to your desired partner and they will move into your home.

You can choose from any of the nine potential romance options regardless of gender, but you can only have one partner. Make sure you are ready to be in a committed relationship before you get down on one knee.

Now that you know how to find love in Harvestella. It’s time to meet the game’s eligible bachelors and bachelorettes!

Aria

Square Enix

Aria is a woman out of time. Having crashed into the world of Harvestella the same night you awake an amnesiac, the two of you are almost bound by fate from the start. Living under the same roof and unraveling the mystery of Quietus, nobody could blame you for falling for her intelligent driven personality with a bubbly sense of humor underneath!

She may be from the future, but can you see a future with her?

Asyl

Who doesn’t love a man in uniform? Asyl is part of Nemea Town’s Argus Brigade, and is effectively a Dragoon. He has a sense of honor and a caring heart that makes him show nothing but kindness to everyone he meets.

Can this spear-wielding warrior pierce your heart like Cupid’s arrow?

Brakka

Square Enix

This mercenary joins your party for a fee when you first encounter him. It may be just a job to start, but the more you two spend time together his rough reserved exterior can be chiseled away to find out his emotional underbelly. Brakka has some trauma in his past, so it takes some work to make a real connection, but he is worth the effort.

Will you be able to show him that you can’t put a price on love?

Cress

Square Enix

Cress is nothing if not caring. She is the first face that welcomes you when you awake in your amnesia. As the doctor of Lethe Village, she makes it her duty to take care of you and check in on you from time to time. Is there something beyond just a doctor’s duty that makes her so worried for you and want to stay by your side?

Is this village doctor the cure for your lonely heart?

Emo

Square Enix

A singer at the tavern in Shatolla, Emo is the only romanceable character who isn’t human. She is a siren from the sea who the player meets while she performs. The beautiful sound of her voice enthralls you and lead down a quest that shows Emo’s growth from a timid performer to a woman who is able to stand up for herself and say something with her art.

Will you fall for her Siren’s song?

Heine

Square Enix

Heine is a genius inventor who has a side job as a massive flirt. Let’s be honest, romancing Heime is the closest thing to romancing Howl from Howl’s Moving Castle as any video game has ever gotten. He has the hair, the outfit, and the attitude. It is hard not to swoon for Heine when he flirts with you, but if you take the time to get to know him, he will reveal a more serious side.

Is Heine the man you want to build a life with?

Shrika

Square Enix

A missionary of the Seaslight Order, Shrika is a woman of faith. She is a responsible and calm person who rarely stumbles in the face of hardship. Her faith drives her to be a caring person and she is able to form a fast bond with you based on respect and support.

Will Shrika make you a believer in love?

Istina

Istina is without a doubt the best romance option in Harvesetlla, sorry to our other contestants. Look at her, she is a hot teacher who carries swords. There you go, decision made!

But Istina is more than that, she is a fiercely loyal and caring woman. She helps runs the Nemea Town orphanage but bears a weight on her heart due to a shadowy past. Istina’s questline is one of the best in Harvestella and it is hard to complete it without falling in love with her complex character.

Istina’s heart of gold is sure to teach you about what it means to love.