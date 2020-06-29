Surprise, surprise , a Harry Potter RPG will soon become a reality. Following years of multiple rumors all but confirming the game's existence, an RPG set in the world of Harry Potter has finally been confirmed, and it's called Hogwarts Legacy. Alas, you'll have to wait a bit longer to play than originally expected, but development will be wrapping up soon. Now that Hogwarts Legacy is out in the open, we've rounded up everything we know about the Harry Potter game, thanks to several years of rumors, the official announcement, and a March 2022 State of Play event.

When is the Hogwarts Legacy release window?

This new Harry Potter game was originally leaked in 2018, but wasn’t officially announced until 2020, when WB initially planned for a 2021 launch.

The castle in Hogwarts Legacy. Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

In January 2021, WB games pushed the release window back to 2022, giving the development studio more time. It’s likely the pandemic played a role in the game’s delay. Now, we know the game will launch during holiday 2022 at an unspecified date, as announced during the March 2022 State of play.

We’ll likely get an official release date in the summer, likely around E3 time in mid-June.

Is there a Hogwarts Legacy trailer?

Yes! The game was finally revealed with a cinematic trailer during September 2020 PlayStation 5 Showcase. Then, on March 17, 2022, Avalanche Software finally unveiled gameplay for Hogwarts Legacy, and it looks stunning. You can check it out below.

From the trailer, we can see that despite taking place in the late 1800s, many Hogwarts traditions are still present. For example, owls still seem to play a large role at Hogwarts. As do the haunted decor items. The trailer also gives us a look at the robust character creation suite, some story elements, and even a choice-driven system that leads to various branching paths.

Hogwarts Legacy will feature a skill-tree, upgrade system, in-depth questlines, plenty of NPCs to interact with — many of which can even join your party like a JRPG—along with a slew of secrets to uncover within (or outside of) the castle itself. These are all trademarks of familiar RPGs mashed into one magical adventure.

Aside from the game’s mechanics, the recent gameplay trailer also gives us a closer look at the visuals, which are no doubt impressive. The character models lean into realism, but still feel stylized thanks to the color palette. This absolutely seems like the Harry Potter RPG we’ve all wanted for years.

What are the Hogwarts Legacy platforms?

Hogwarts Legacy will come to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

The official website for Hogwarts Legacy confirms that the game will come to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and, surprisingly, Nintendo Switch. Based on the State of Play presentation, the Switch version doesn’t seem to be running via the cloud, so it’ll be interesting to see what the final build ends up looking like on Nintendo’s hybrid system. The seemingly graphically intensive game will likely need to be scaled down to run on Switch.

Who is the Hogwarts Legacy developer?

Hogwarts Legacy is being developed by Avalanche Software. This was revealed in a Eurogamer article back in 2018 and reaffirmed by Bloomberg's 2020 report. Avalanche Software was a former developer owned by Disney that was acquired by WB Games back in 2017.

The developer is best known for its work on the Disney Infinity games and the Tak series. Hogwarts Legacy could serve as the studio's next big break.

Is J.K. Rowling involved with the development of Hogwarts Legacy?

Many fantastical beasts await in Hogwarts Legacy. Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

The author of the Harry Potter book series, J.K. Rowling, is involved with many projects set within the series' world, including the ongoing expansion of the universe via Pottermore and the Fantastic Beasts films. In June 2020, Rowling made public comments criticizing transgender people, and this angered many fans of the series. Harry Potter actors like Daniel Radcliffe have even spoken out against Rowling's comments, and her involvement with the game appears to be a dealbreaker for some on Twitter.

Bloomberg's report does confirm that "she continues to play a role in most projects associated with the Harry Potter brand, and the game is no exception" but that "Rowling has very little direct involvement" in the game. Some developers at Avalanche Software are reportedly "rattled" by Rowling's comments.

What is the Hogwarts Legacy setting and story?

Attend classes and brew potions in this upcoming Harry Potter adventure. Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

"Experience Hogwarts in the 1800s, the official website says. "Your character is a student who holds the key to an ancient secret that threatens to tear the wizarding world apart. You have received a late acceptance to the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry and soon discover that you are no ordinary student: you possess an unusual ability to perceive and master Ancient Magic."

Synopsis teases that "only you can decide if you will protect this secret for the good of all, or yield to the temptation of more sinister magic," so it appears that players can make choices in the game and decide to become evil if they want

For context, Dumbledore was born in 1881, so this is mostly a pre-Dumbledore era we are talking about. The leaked footage, a montage of which you can check out below, also gives an idea of the general look and feel of the game in addition to the official trailer.

But your adventures aren’t just restricted to the Hogwarts castle itself, as you’re able to explore beyond that across areas like Hogsmeade, the Forbidden Forest, and even new locales.

Bloomberg's report teases that the game will "let players role-play as wizards and roam a vast, open-world re-creation of Hogwarts and its surrounding area" while also noting that "the video was authentic, but most of the rumors that have come out since are not."

The upcoming game does not appear to have a direct tie to the original Harry Potter book series but will flesh out the universe's history like the Fantastic Beasts movies.

Has Hogwarts Legacy gameplay been revealed?

In-depth spellcasting is at the heart of combat in Hogwarts Legacy. Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

As we've mentioned, Hogwarts Legacy is an open-world action RPG set in the world of Harry Potter. "Now you can take control of the action and be at the center of your own adventure in the wizarding world," the website reveals.

"Embark on a journey through familiar and new locations as you explore and discover fantastic beasts, customize your character and craft potions, master spell casting, upgrade talents, and become the wizard you want to be."

During the March 2022 State of Play event, Avalanche gave us a deep look at the combat in Hogwarts Legacy, which appears to be much more robust than expected. Players will need to learn various spells to attack and deflect against the deadly creatures they’ll encounter.

Basic spells that deal damage will be your bread and butter, but the most successful witches and wizards will utilize a wide variety of incantations to excel. These are charms that allow you to manipulate objects in your environment, disarm opponents, or even spells that can be chained together to unleash a flurry of attacks. Players can use incendiary spells, levitation techniques, and can even make it rain lightning, offering no shortage of ways to play.

Beyond combat, exploration will be a huge component of Hogwarts Legacy, whether it be on foot or via broomstick. It looks like you’ll be able to explore the massive land that contains the Hogwarts castle, across ruins, beaches, and mountaintops.

The gameplay footage makes the combat seem fast and fluid, and we hope the final version feels the same. This, along with a clean HUD gives the game added immersion, with a polished presentation that looks ... magical.

Hogwarts Legacy is in development for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch.