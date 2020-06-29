Warner Bros.' upcoming Harry Potter RPG was the worst kept secret in gaming. Even though it wasn't announced until September 16's PS5 Showcase, multiple leaks and rumors have confirmed that some kind of open-world role-playing game set within the magical universe of Harry Potter was in development for over two years before that announcement.

Now that the game is officially announced, we've rounded up everything we know about the Harry Potter game here in lieu of an actual announcement.

When is the Hogwarts Legacy release date?

While this new Harry Potter game was originally leaked in 2018, we still don't have an exact date for when the game will come out. WB confirmed that the game is coming in 2021. That said, a June 29, 2020 Bloomberg report that said WB Games' Harry Potter RPG will be released in late 2021.

It is worth noting that several real-world issues like the Covid-19 pandemic could have a negative impact on the Harry Potter RPG's release date. Still, the Bloomberg article insists that their sources said, "Despite a series of challenges — a global pandemic, a fierce backlash against the franchise’s creator, a possible sale of the Warner Bros. video game publishing business — the game remains on track for next year."

Is there a trailer for Hogwarts Legacy?

Yes! The game was finally revealed with a cinematic trailer during September 2020 PlayStation 5 Showcase. You can check it out for yourself below.

Is the Hogwarts Legacy a next-gen game?

The official website for Hogwarts Legacy confirms that the game will come to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. The next-gen versions were leaked in the aforementioned Bloomberg report confirms that the game is in development for PS5 and Xbox Series X, and it sounds like the game will be exclusive to next-gen consoles.

There seem to be no plans for Nintendo Switch or Google Stadia versions of the game as of September 2020.

What studio is developing the Hogwarts Legacy?

While your first thought might be that Rocksteady is working on this game, the Harry Potter RPG is being developed by Avalanche Software . This was revealed in a Eurogamer article back in 2018 and reaffirmed by Bloomberg's 2020 report. Not to be confused with Rage 2 developer Avalanche Studios, Avalanche Software was a former developer owned by Disney that was acquired by WB Games back in 2017.

The developer is best known for its work on the Disney Infinity games but hasn't released a new game since 2017's Cars 3: Driven to Win. This new Harry Potter RPG has likely been in development since then and could serve as the studio's next big break.

Is J.K. Rowling involved with the development of Hogwarts Legacy?

The author of the Harry Potter book series, J.K. Rowling, is involved with many projects set within the series' world, including the ongoing expansion of the universe via Pottermore and the Fantastic Beasts films. In June 2020, Rowling made public comments criticizing transgender people, and this angered many fans of the series. Harry Potter actors like Daniel Radcliffe have even spoken out against Rowling's comments, and her involvement with the game appears to be a dealbreaker for some on Twitter.

Bloomberg's report does confirm that "she continues to play a role in most projects associated with the Harry Potter brand, and the game is no exception" but that "Rowling has very little direct involvement" in the game. Some developers at Avalanche Software are reportedly "rattled" by Rowling's comments.

What is the Harry Potter RPG setting and story?

"Experience Hogwarts in the 1800s, the official website says. "Your character is a student who holds the key to an ancient secret that threatens to tear the wizarding world apart. You have received a late acceptance to the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry and soon discover that you are no ordinary student: you possess an unusual ability to perceive and master Ancient Magic."

The synopsis does tease that "only you can decide if you will protect this secret for the good of all, or yield to the temptation of more sinister magic," so it appears that players can make choices in the game and decide to become evil if they want

For context, Dumbledore was born in 1881, so this is mostly a pre-Dumbledore era we are talking about.The leaked footage, a montage of which you can check out below, also gives an idea of the general look and feel of the game in addition to the official trailer.

Bloomberg's report teases that the game will "let players role-play as wizards and roam a vast, open-world re-creation of Hogwarts and its surrounding area" while also noting that that "the video was authentic, but most of the rumors that have come out since are not."

The upcoming game does not appear to have a direct tie to the original Harry Potter book series but will flesh out the universe's history like the Fantastic Beasts movies.

What is the gameplay in Hogwarts Mystery?

As we've mentioned, Hogwarts Mystery is a open-world action RPG set in the world of Harry Potter. "Now you can take control of the action and be at the center of your own adventure in the wizarding world," the website reveals. "Embark on a journey through familiar and new locations as you explore and discover fantastic beasts, customize your character and craft potions, master spell casting, upgrade talents, and become the wizard you want to be."