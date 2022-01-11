Game Guides
Halo Infinite shop update finally brings back the coveted Anubis Armor
Look like an Egyptian god.
The latest Halo Infinite store update is live for the week of January 11, 2022, and it comes with a brand new set of cosmetics for you to purchase. Every week, the Halo Infinite store updates on Tuesdays at 1 p.m. Eastern, and typically has weapon charms, armor, vehicle skins, and more. Here’s what’s in store for the Halo Infinite shop on January 11.
For the week of January 11, players can once again purchase the Anubis Armor set, which was available to buy in the first week of December 2021. Now, you have the chance to acquire the set if you missed it the first time around. And there’s plenty more where that came from.
What are the January 11 Halo Infinite shop updates?
In addition to the Anubis Armor Set, you’ll also be able to buy the Cool Guy bundle, Daisy Delights, and Citrus Ink.
Here’s what comes in each set, along with their credit prices.
Weekly
Anubis Armor set bundle — 2,000 credits
- Arctic Void: Epic Armor Coating — Mark VII
- Anubis: Epic Helmet — Mark VII
- RS[3]/Sabertooth: Epic Helmet Attachment
- Buckingham: Epic Visor — Mark VII
- UA/EFREM: Epic Left Shoulder Pad — Mark VII
- UA/EFREM: Epic Right Shoulder Pad — Mark VII
- UA/Type SP: Epic Knee Pads — Mark VII
- Vigilant Watch: Rare Stance
Daisy Delights bundle — 1,500 credits
- Clonely Bear: Legendary Chest — Mark VII
- Flower Power: Epic Helmet Attachment
- Petal Metal: Epic Chest — Mark VII
- Thumper: Epic Charm
- Remembrance: Epic Backdrop
Cool Guy bundle — 1,000 credits
- Pretty Cool: Epic Charm
- Woodland Mystic: Epic Weapon Coating — M41 SPNKr
- Woodland Mystic: Epic Weapon Coating — S7 Sniper
- Woodland Mystic: Epic Weapon Coating — MA40 Assault Rifle
Daily
Citrus Ink bundle — 500 credits
- Citrus Ink: Rare Vehicle Coating — M12 Warthog
- Dak Windshield Armor: Epic Vehicle Model — M12 Warthog
- Citrus Ink: Rare Vehicle Coating — M290 Mongoose
- Citrus Ink: Rare Vehicle Coating — Gungoose
- Citrus Ink: Rare Vehicle Coating — M15 Razorback
- Citrus Ink: Rare Vehicle Coating — Rocket Warthog
What are the Halo Infinite credit prices?
It’s important to note that credits must be purchased with real money in Halo Infinite. There currently isn’t a way to earn credits by playing the game, but this could change in the future. Below is a breakdown of all the credit prices. Keep in mind, you get a bonus for buying more expensive bundles.
- 500: $4.49
- 1,000: $8.99
- 2,000: $17.99 (+200 bonus)
- 5,000: $44.99 (+600 bonus)
- 10,000: $89.99 (+1,500 bonus)