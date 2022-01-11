Halo Infinite shop update finally brings back the coveted Anubis Armor

The latest Halo Infinite store update is live for the week of January 11, 2022, and it comes with a brand new set of cosmetics for you to purchase. Every week, the Halo Infinite store updates on Tuesdays at 1 p.m. Eastern, and typically has weapon charms, armor, vehicle skins, and more. Here’s what’s in store for the Halo Infinite shop on January 11.

For the week of January 11, players can once again purchase the Anubis Armor set, which was available to buy in the first week of December 2021. Now, you have the chance to acquire the set if you missed it the first time around. And there’s plenty more where that came from.

What are the January 11 Halo Infinite shop updates?

The Halo Infinite store has updated on January 11, 2022. Microsoft

In addition to the Anubis Armor Set, you’ll also be able to buy the Cool Guy bundle, Daisy Delights, and Citrus Ink.

Here’s what comes in each set, along with their credit prices.

Weekly

Anubis Armor set bundle — 2,000 credits

The Anubis Armor Set is a rerun from 2021. Microsoft

Arctic Void : Epic Armor Coating — Mark VII

Anubis : Epic Helmet — Mark VII

RS[3]/Sabertooth : Epic Helmet Attachment

Buckingham : Epic Visor — Mark VII

UA/EFREM : Epic Left Shoulder Pad — Mark VII

UA/EFREM : Epic Right Shoulder Pad — Mark VII

UA/Type SP : Epic Knee Pads — Mark VII

Vigilant Watch : Rare Stance

Daisy Delights bundle — 1,500 credits

Check out this stylish teddy bear. Microsoft

Clonely Bear : Legendary Chest — Mark VII

Flower Power : Epic Helmet Attachment

Petal Metal : Epic Chest — Mark VII

Thumper : Epic Charm

Remembrance : Epic Backdrop

Cool Guy bundle — 1,000 credits

What could be cooler than this? Microsoft

Pretty Cool : Epic Charm

Woodland Mystic : Epic Weapon Coating — M41 SPNKr

Woodland Mystic : Epic Weapon Coating — S7 Sniper

Woodland Mystic : Epic Weapon Coating — MA40 Assault Rifle

Daily

Citrus Ink bundle — 500 credits

Deck out your vehicles with the Citrus Ink set. Microsoft

Citrus Ink : Rare Vehicle Coating — M12 Warthog

Dak Windshield Armor : Epic Vehicle Model — M12 Warthog

Citrus Ink : Rare Vehicle Coating — M290 Mongoose

Citrus Ink : Rare Vehicle Coating — Gungoose

Citrus Ink : Rare Vehicle Coating — M15 Razorback

Citrus Ink: Rare Vehicle Coating — Rocket Warthog

What are the Halo Infinite credit prices?

It’s important to note that credits must be purchased with real money in Halo Infinite. There currently isn’t a way to earn credits by playing the game, but this could change in the future. Below is a breakdown of all the credit prices. Keep in mind, you get a bonus for buying more expensive bundles.