Halo Infinite shop update adds Blacksteel Katana for the Tenrai event

Kicking off 2022 with a brand new store update, Halo Infinite has plenty of fresh cosmetics for sale you can spend your credits on this week. Starting January 4, 2022, you’ll be able to purchase four new bundles including Enlightened Path, Blacksteel Katana, Meditative State, and Desert Sun, giving you weapon skins, charms, nameplates, and more. Here’s a breakdown of the newest Halo Infinite items available in the shop.

The Halo Infinite item shop updates each and every Tuesday at 1 p.m. Eastern, giving players a new batch of items to purchase. While all the items are cosmetic, they’re often enticing, as they can make your Spartan look even more unique and awesome. But what does the new shop update have in store this time around?

What are the Halo Infinite shop updates?

Enlightened Path bundle highlights the item shop this week. Microsoft

For the week of January 4, you can expect cosmetics perfect for katana lovers, as well as items for fans of the Yoroi armor set.

Weekly

Enlightened Path bundle — 2,000 credits

We’re major fans of the Grand Play emblems, which can be applied to vehicles, armor, and weapons. Microsoft

Enlightened Path : Legendary Mythic Effect Set

Legendary Mythic Effect Set Grand Play : Rare Nameplate

Rare Nameplate Grand Play : Rare Vehicle Emblem

Rare Vehicle Emblem Grand Play : Rare Armor Emblem

Rare Armor Emblem Grand Play : Rare Weapon Emblem

Blacksteel Katana bundle — 1,500 credits

The Blacksteel Katana bundle features fancy cosmetics such as the Sun and Shadow nameplate. Microsoft

Dragonbark Adornment : Legendary Weapon Model — MA40 Assault Rifle

Legendary Weapon Model — MA40 Assault Rifle Black Cat : Epic Weapon Coating — MA40 Assault Rifle

Epic Weapon Coating — MA40 Assault Rifle Tiger Energy : Rare Charm

Rare Charm Sun and Shadow : Rare Nameplate

Rare Nameplate Sun and Shadow : Rare Vehicle Emblem

Rare Vehicle Emblem Sun and Shadow : Rare Armor Emblem

Rare Armor Emblem Sun and Shadow : Rare Weapon Emblem

Meditative State bundle — 1,000 credits

The Meditative State bundle features items for the Yoroi armor set. Microsoft

Expressive Soul : Epic Armor Coating — Yoroi

Epic Armor Coating — Yoroi Imperial Crest : Legendary Helmet Attachment

Legendary Helmet Attachment Mirror Tale : Rare Stance

Rare Stance Black Opal : Epic Charm

Daily

Desert Sun — 700 credits

You’ll have many different coatings to choose from with the Desert Sun bundle. Microsoft

Ryuu : Epic Visor — Yoroi

Epic Visor — Yoroi Forgotten Sands : Rare Armor Coating — Yoroi

Rare Armor Coating — Yoroi Forgotten Sands : Rare Armor Coating — Mark V [B]

Rare Armor Coating — Mark V [B] Forgotten Sands : Rare Armor Coating — Mark VII

What are the Halo Infinite credit prices?

Just as a reminder, you have to purchase credits with real money to buy items in the Halo Infinite shop. Unfortunately, there isn’t a way to earn credits by playing the game, at least, not yet. Below is a breakdown of the credit prices (note that buying more will yield bonus credits):