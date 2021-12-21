New Halo Infinite shop update adds cat ears and more oddities

For the week of December 21, 2021, the Halo Infinite shop has a lot more in store thanks to an update from developer 343 Industries. Each and every Tuesday, the in-game store gets a brand new set of cosmetic items that range from armor colors, emblems, weapon models, to other unique pieces of flair. Here’s a list of the new Halo Infinite shop items.

This week, you can purchase the Fire and Frost armor set, the Maltese Mayhem weapon set, the Cat Lovers bundle, and the Chow Down bundle. Each has appealing items, but we’ve gravitated towards the Cat Lovers bundle thanks to the Spartan helmet cat ears and cat weapon charm.

What are the Halo Infinite shop updates?

Some items might catch your eye this week. Microsoft

Four new bundle sets join the Halo Infinite store as of December 21, 2021, featuring a few must-buy items. Below is a breakdown of each bundle available in the store.

Weekly

Fire and Frost bundle — 2,000 credits

The Fire and Frost bundle is mighty appealing. Microsoft

Vermillion Fire : Legendary Armor Coating — Mark VII

Legendary Armor Coating — Mark VII Vermillion Flame : Legendary Armor Coating — Yoroi

Legendary Armor Coating — Yoroi Vermillion Wrath : Legendary Armor Coating — Mark V [B]

Legendary Armor Coating — Mark V [B] Snow Whisper : Epic Weapon Coating — BR75 Battle Rifle

Epic Weapon Coating — BR75 Battle Rifle Verglas Memory : Epic Weapon Coating — S7 Sniper

Epic Weapon Coating — S7 Sniper Verglas Memory : Epic Weapon Coating — CQS48 Bulldog

Epic Weapon Coating — CQS48 Bulldog Trash Removal : Rare Stance

Rare Stance A Tempest of Blades : Epic Nameplate

Epic Nameplate A Tempest of Blades : Epic Armor Emblem

Epic Armor Emblem A Tempest of Blades : Epic Vehicle Emblem

Epic Vehicle Emblem A Tempest of Blades : Epic Weapon Emblem

Maltese Mayhem Weapon Set bundle — 1,500 credits

If only these weapon models actually worked! Microsoft

Type 2p Flash Hider : Epic Weapon Model — BR75 Battle Rifle

Epic Weapon Model — BR75 Battle Rifle Critpoint Shroud : Epic Weapon Model — MK50 Sidekick

Epic Weapon Model — MK50 Sidekick Type 2A Barrel Shroud : Epic Weapon Model — MA40 Assault Rifle

Epic Weapon Model — MA40 Assault Rifle Maltese Mayhem : Epic Weapon Coating — BR75 Battle Rifle

Epic Weapon Coating — BR75 Battle Rifle Maltese Mayhem : Epic Weapon Coating — MA40 Assault Rifle

Epic Weapon Coating — MA40 Assault Rifle Maltese Mayhem : Epic Weapon Coating — MK50 Sidekick

Epic Weapon Coating — MK50 Sidekick Maltese Mayhem : Epic Weapon Coating — VK78 Commando

Cat Lovers bundle — 1,000 credits

Cat ears for your Spartan helmet? Sign us up! Microsoft

Faded Blush : Epic Armor Coating — Mark VII

Epic Armor Coating — Mark VII Purrfect Audio : Epic Helmet Attachment

Epic Helmet Attachment Tabby : Rare Charm

Rare Charm Kat : Epic Charm

Daily

Chow Down bundle — 700 credits

You wanna pizza me?! Microsoft

A Slice of Life : Epic Charm

Epic Charm Bacon : Epic Charm

Epic Charm Second Breakfast : Rare Nameplate

Rare Nameplate Second Breakfast : Rare Vehicle Emblem

Rare Vehicle Emblem Second Breakfast : Rare Armor Emblem

Rare Armor Emblem Second Breakfast: Rare Weapon Emblem

What are the Halo Infinite credit prices?

As a reminder, you can only obtain credits by purchasing them with real money. There’s no way to earn them by playing the game. These are the prices for each credit bundle and keep in mind, the more you spend, the more of a bonus you receive.