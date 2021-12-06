Halo Infinite’s long-awaited campaign is almost here. Coming six years after Halo 5: Guardians and nearly a month after its mostly well-received multiplayer mode, Halo Infinite’s experimental campaign has a lot to live up to. Early reviews are incredibly positive, so we aren’t surprised if you’re eager to see if the campaign lives up to the hype. Thankfully, Halo fans won’t have to wait much longer for Halo Infinite’s campaign.

When is the Halo Infinite campaign release time?

You still have to wait a little longer for Halo Infinite’s campaign. According to the Microsoft Store, the Halo Infinite campaign will be released at 1 p.m. Eastern on December 8, 2021. Whether you’re playing on PC, Xbox, or through the cloud, this is when you’ll finally be able to boot up the campaign and experience Master Chief’s next adventure.

Halo Infinite’s multiplayer component was released early on November 15, 2021 to celebrate Xbox and the series’ 20th anniversary. That said, the multiplayer is technically still in beta. The multiplayer mode is expected to leave beta at this same time on December 8, so the “full” version of the game will be available from this Wednesday onward.

What is the Halo Infinite file size?

Currently, Halo Infinite’s multiplayer has a file size of 25.9 GB. The campaign will increase the file size, but we don’t know exactly how much just yet. The Microsoft Store lists the campaign as only a 669.38 MB add-on, but that seems relatively small for an open-world video game.

Meanwhile, Inverse’s separate campaign review build was 48.8 GB. That suggests that the whole game will be somewhere around 75 GB, but we won’t know for sure until the campaign is fully released and integrated with the multiplayer.

We’ll update this post once the campaign goes live and the file size is apparent. Thankfully, even after that happens, Halo Infinite should start with a smaller file size than other shooters such as Call of Duty: Vanguard. The file size may increase over time as developer 343 Industries adds features like The Forge and a co-op campaign.

Is the Halo Infinite campaign on Xbox Game Pass?

Yes, it is! All of Microsoft’s games are adding to their Netflix-like video game subscription service. From the campaign’s release time on December 8 onwards, anyone with an Xbox Game Pass subscription can try the campaign across Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, and Xbox Cloud Gaming.

Do note that Halo Infinite’s multiplayer is free-to-play for everyone; no Xbox Game Pass or Xbox Live Gold is required. If you want to play the campaign, you will have to either pay $59.99 for it or subscribe to Xbox Game Pass. Regardless, Halo Infinite is one of the most important day one Xbox Game Pass titles ever.