Call of Duty: Vanguard release time, file size, and preload details

It’s the eve of Call of Duty: Vanguard ’s launch , and in a matter of hours the COD community will have new single-player, multiplayer, and Zombies modes to dive into. This installment focuses on some historical moments from World War II in one of the most robust offerings in Call of Duty history. That’s not all: The online portion of Call of Duty: Vanguard will continue to evolve over time, and that includes the battle royale Warzone. But when can you actually start playing? Can you preload the game? How much room should you set aside?

When is the Call of Duty: Vanguard release time?

Players on the west coast of the United States can start playing on November 4. Activision

Call of Duty: Vanguard launches on November 4 at 9 p.m. Pacific, which is also November 5 at 12 a.m. midnight Eastern. This means players on the west coast of the United States can technically start playing it on the night of November 4.

For best results, we advise preloading Vanguard on your system of choice so you can enjoy the game as soon as it’s live.

Call of Duty: Vanguard preload details

According to a launch blog post from Activision, PC players can already preload Vanguard. Remember, this applies to the digital version purchased through Battle.net.

On consoles including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S, you can also preload digital versions right now across all regions, so make sure you do that. As for physical copies, you’ll have to wait until launch day on November 5 within your territory to pick up a retail edition (unless you somehow got an early copy).

Call of Duty: Vanguard download size

Vanguard is noticeably smaller than other recent Call of Duty games in terms of download size. Activision

Thankfully, Vanguard won’t take up as much room as recent Call of Duty titles, though, it’s possible a day one update could cause the downloads to be slightly larger. Below are the download sizes across all platforms:

PS5: 64.13 GB Download (89.84 GB required space)

64.13 GB Download (89.84 GB required space) PS4: 54.65 GB Download (93.12 GB required space)

54.65 GB Download (93.12 GB required space) Xbox Series X|S: 61 GB Download (61 GB required space)

61 GB Download (61 GB required space) Xbox One: 56.6 GB Download (56.6 GB required space)

56.6 GB Download (56.6 GB required space) PC: 61 GB (89.84 GB required space)

When does the Call of Duty: Vanguard review embargo lift?

In the media space, an “embargo” refers to a time when a game’s publisher allows an outlet to freely discuss certain topics that pertain to that title — typically before its release date. Outlets aren’t permitted to publish anything that isn’t approved prior to an embargo date and time. For Call of Duty: Vanguard, the review embargo was lifted on November 4 at 9 a.m. Eastern.

With that in mind, you can expect to see more Vanguard coverage published throughout the week after the game’s launch.