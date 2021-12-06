Here's exactly how long it takes to beat the Halo Infinite campaign

The Halo Infinite multiplayer beta has been out for a few weeks now , but soon we will get to play its campaign. It launches on December 8 after years of development. Early reviews thus far have been exuberant with critics praising refreshingly new open-world gameplay with familiar high-quality Halo combat and a compelling story. This entry serves as a major departure for the series in several ways. But how much time should you set aside to complete the campaign? Does it follow the same chapter format as previous entries? There’s a lot to take in when it comes to the Halo Infinite campaign, so here’s what you need to know.

Halo Infinite missions list

There are 14 main chapters in Halo Infinite. Microsoft

The Halo Infinite campaign is broken up into 14 missions that take place across the small continent on Zeta Halo where the game mostly takes place. There are a number of levels featuring linear environments, but a large portion of the game involves traversing its open world.

These are the 14 main missions:

Banished Warship Gbraakon Foundations Outpost Tremonius The Tower Excavation Site Spire Pelican Down The Sequence Nexus The Command Spire Repository The Road House of Reckoning Silent Auditorium

However, the fun doesn’t just stop there. The Halo Infinite campaign also features a slew of side taks. You can UNSC marines, eliminate high-value targets, and capture outposts just to name a few. There are around 70 missions total that span across the game’s various regions. There are also collectibles to be found as well, and additional tasks not marked on the map, so there should be plenty to keep you busy, beyond simply playing on the Legendary difficulty.

How long is Halo Infinite?

Halo Infinite will take you between eight to 12 hours to complete. Microsoft

It will take you around 10 hours to complete the main story in the Halo Infinite campaign if you don’t spend too much time working on side missions. It took us around 13 hours to finish the game on the Normal difficulty with 65 percent completion, which included the various side activities that are marked on the map. It’ll likely take closer to 20 hours if you want to literally do everything the game has to offer.

For comparison, the original Halo took around 10 hours to finish, while Halo 2 took around 9 hours to get through.

Although this game features an open world, its missions appear in a linear fashion, so you can simply make a beeline for the main objectives to get through the campaign faster. But we advise taking your time because there are plenty of things to do.

One thing to note about the in-game clock is that it only counts successful completion of checkpoints, so if you continuously die on a specific section, don’t expect your final timer to reflect that. The clock doesn’t seem to track cutscenes either.

Of course, beating the game on Legendary will take you much longer, as you’ll need to be more deliberate and careful with how you approach situations. And chasing Halo Infinite’s achievements will also give you more challenges to overcome.