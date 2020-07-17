Grand Theft Auto 5 set a new bar for what gamers have come to expect from character customization in sandbox games. There are countless unique clothing combinations and hairstyles to choose from in Rockstar Games’ single-player campaign and in GTA Online. But the November release of Cyberpunk 2077 will set a new standard for character creation by giving players an unprecedented level of cosmetic options...particularly when it comes to in-game avatars’ junk.
You read that right, Cyberpunk 2077 will let players modify the size and shape of their character's genitals, as well as their breasts and butt, a decisive new level of customization revealed developer CD Projekt Red in June. Now that GTA 6 is reportedly in development, it’s time for Rockstar Games to overhaul its character creation system to let players do the same.
It could — and probably should — be totally optional. Once you’re done selecting your avatar’s skin tone, hair, clothing, and such, a pop-up notification could appear, giving players the option: “Do you want to customize your character's genitals too?” To which players could choose to leave what's down there a mystery or up to bear it all to make a few choice customization options.
Adding this feature would not only continue Rockstar’s history of offering gamers the cutting-edge of customization, but it could also make GTA 6 more inclusive for gender non-binary players.
CD Projekt Red’s decided to do away with a binary gender option altogether in Cyberpunk 2077 and instead focus on body type. This will allow gamers to mix and match different body parts to create a customized character in whatever way they want, a concept that gives everyone more options and doesn’t force anyone to choose a gender for their character if they don’t want to. It’s a win-win that seems perfectly in-line with Rockstar’s often controversial storytelling choices.
GTA 5 came out in 2013 after all, so its character creation system could stand to be updated quite a bit. Many GTA 5 players told Inverse in a poll that they want to see more long and curly hair options in the game. There was even a Change.org petition created in 2018 to try and get Rockstar to add a larger variety of hairstyles that never quite took off.
GTA 6 will undoubtedly revamp its character customization, but whether or not it takes a hint from CD Projekt Red and its fans about further widening its cosmetic options below the belt remains to be seen.
Plenty of gamers out there probably wouldn't mind a genital size adjustment on a sliding scale, just like Conan Exiles has. But will Rockstar actually do something like that in GTA 6? Considering that CD Projekt Redd will have already done it, adding such a feature feels like low-hanging fruit for Rockstar.
GTA 6 is reportedly in development.