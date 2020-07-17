Grand Theft Auto 5 set a new bar for what gamers have come to expect from character customization in sandbox games. There are countless unique clothing combinations and hairstyles to choose from in Rockstar Games’ single-player campaign and in GTA Online. But the November release of Cyberpunk 2077 will set a new standard for character creation by giving players an unprecedented level of cosmetic options...particularly when it comes to in-game avatars’ junk.

You read that right, Cyberpunk 2077 will let players modify the size and shape of their character's genitals, as well as their breasts and butt, a decisive new level of customization revealed developer CD Projekt Red in June. Now that GTA 6 is reportedly in development, it’s time for Rockstar Games to overhaul its character creation system to let players do the same.

It could — and probably should — be totally optional. Once you’re done selecting your avatar’s skin tone, hair, clothing, and such, a pop-up notification could appear, giving players the option: “Do you want to customize your character's genitals too?” To which players could choose to leave what's down there a mystery or up to bear it all to make a few choice customization options.

'GTA 6' already offers players ton of customization options, but 'GTA 6' will need to vastly build on Rockstar's past release. Rockstar Games

Adding this feature would not only continue Rockstar’s history of offering gamers the cutting-edge of customization, but it could also make GTA 6 more inclusive for gender non-binary players.

CD Projekt Red’s decided to do away with a binary gender option altogether in Cyberpunk 2077 and instead focus on body type. This will allow gamers to mix and match different body parts to create a customized character in whatever way they want, a concept that gives everyone more options and doesn’t force anyone to choose a gender for their character if they don’t want to. It’s a win-win that seems perfectly in-line with Rockstar’s often controversial storytelling choices.

GTA 5 came out in 2013 after all, so its character creation system could stand to be updated quite a bit. Many GTA 5 players told Inverse in a poll that they want to see more long and curly hair options in the game. There was even a Change.org petition created in 2018 to try and get Rockstar to add a larger variety of hairstyles that never quite took off.

GTA 6 will undoubtedly revamp its character customization, but whether or not it takes a hint from CD Projekt Red and its fans about further widening its cosmetic options below the belt remains to be seen.

Plenty of gamers out there probably wouldn't mind a genital size adjustment on a sliding scale, just like Conan Exiles has. But will Rockstar actually do something like that in GTA 6? Considering that CD Projekt Redd will have already done it, adding such a feature feels like low-hanging fruit for Rockstar.