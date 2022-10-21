How to play cooperative multiplayer in Gotham Knights

You don’t have to fight crime alone in Gotham Knights, the latest Batman adventure from WB Games Montréal. It stars Batgirl, Robin, Nightwing, and Red Hood, and supports cooperative multiplayer, allowing players to tackle missions together. However, the game doesn’t allow you to play co-op right away, and there are also has a few caveats you should be aware of before joining friends online. Here’s what you need to know about co-op in Gotham Knights, including how to unlock its multiplayer mode, how progression works, and whether the game supports crossplay.

How to unlock co-op in Gotham Knights

Before diving into cooperative multiplayer in Gotham Knights, you need to unlock it first. To do so, you need to play the main story mode until you reach Subcase 1.2 – The Langstrom Drive.

Complete this Subcase, return to the Belfry, and the game will notify you that cooperative play is unlocked. This takes place after you’ve finished your first night of patrol, just before Subcase 1.3 — Weird Science.

How to play online in Gotham Knights

Quick Match is the fastest way to jump into an online game. Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Gotham Knights supports two-player cooperative play.

There are two ways to play co-op online. You can queue up with a random player or a join friend.

To pair up with a random player, you’ll want to utilize the Quick Match feature. Press the pause button, navigate to the Multiplayer menu, select Quick Match, and then Main Story to search for a random player. An option for Heroic Assault is shown here, but as of the game’s launch, this mode isn’t available yet.

You can adjust privacy settings to play Gotham Knights how you want. Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

If you don’t want to play with random users, you’ll need to adjust your privacy settings. From within the game, press left on the D-pad and you’ll come to a selection wheel. Pick the Privacy option, and you’ll see four choices. Picking the SOS Public option at the top allows anyone to join you, but you can also change to Invited Players if you want to enjoy the game without anyone bothering you.

You can also pair up with a friend, though, the process is a little different. Head back to the pause menu and then select Social. Here, you’ll see all your friends on the same platform as you. You can then select their name and invite them to your game. This menu also shows all your recent players under the Recent tab.

Does Gotham Knights have crossplay?

Unfortunately, there is no crossplay in Gotham Knights. You can only play with users on the same platform ecosystem.

How Gotham Knights co-op progression works

You can skip missions you’ve already completed in co-op. Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Both players will earn XP and gear, regardless of who the host is. You can choose to tackle missions together or go off on your own to fight crime separately. Only the host will gain story progress, but once you go back to your own world, the game will ask you if you want to skip a mission if you’ve already completed it in co-op.

This means you can play different story missions out of order without having to complete them again in your own world.