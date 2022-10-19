Here's exactly when you can start playing Gotham Knights

The newest game set in the Batman universe is Gotham Knights, though, don’t expect to play as the Caped Crusader himself. In this open-world action-RPG, Batman is dead. You play as Batgirl, Robin, Nightwing, and Red Hood. Set outside the Arkham series, this new game has an original story, sending four heroes on an investigation to find out what happened to Bruce Wayne, while continuing to protect Gotham City. Gotham Knights launches soon, and here’s what you need to know about its release time, pre-load details, and file size.

When is the Gotham Knights release time?

According to the game’s page on the PlayStation and Xbox storefronts, Gotham Knights will unlock at midnight Eastern on the morning of October 21, 2022.

Gotham Knights launches on October 21, 2022. Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

However, in looking at the game’s Australian PS5 version, you’re able to launch the game as early as 7 a.m. Eastern on the morning of October 20, 2022, but you’ll need an account in that region (and AU PSN currency) for that to work.

Of course, if you get your hands on a physical copy, you can launch into the game right away, even if it’s early.

What are the Gotham Knights pre-load details?

Gotham Knights is available to pre-load on October 19. Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

You can pre-load the digital version of Gotham Knights at midnight on October 19, 2022, giving you exactly 48 hours to install the game onto your console/PC. This means you’ll get to launch right into Gotham Knights on the morning of October 21, without having to wait.

What are the Gotham Knights pre-order details?

Pre-orders for the digital and physical editions are available now. Players who pre-order gain access to the exclusive 233 Kustom Batcycle skin at no additional cost.

What is the Gotham Knights file size?

The Gotham Knights file size is on par with many modern game releases. Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

The game varies slightly across all platforms, but thankfully, you won’t need a ton of storage space to install Gotham Knights.

Gotham Knights’ file sizes are as follows:

PS5 : 41GB

41GB Xbox Series X|S : 43GB

43GB PC : 45GB

Keep in mind, this does not account for any additional updates or patches that come out post-launch.