God of War Ragnarok theory reveals a shocking return to a familiar setting

God of War 2018’s success can be attributed to a number of factors. For one thing, its roots in Norse mythology offer a significant change of pace from previous Greek-based entries. But an intriguing new theory about God of War Ragnarok might have just revealed plans to send Kratos and Atreus back to Greece — however briefly — in the upcoming sequel. Let’s dive in.

The theory, introduced by YouTuber Kaptain Kuba, references a little detail from God of War 2018 as evidence that Ragnarok could send players back to Greece. Late in the 2018 game, players visit Týr’s temple. Turns out, the Norse God of War, liked to visit other lands, but not to start wars. Instead, Týr was a pacifist, who preferred trading information to learn about other cultures. Inside Týr’s temple is a tapestry depicting the god offering a mysterious object to the Greek people.

The tapestry depicts Týr offering the Greek people an object. Sony

But what is Týr offering the people in the tapestry?

While it sort of looks like a sword hilt, Kaptain Kuba believes this is not an item of war, but rather, a device used to restore order to the world. The time period depicted in the tapestry is after the fall and destruction of Greece, and it’s believed this item was used to bring peace and restore life back to a particular pantheon. A sword hilt simply wouldn’t make sense given the context.

Kaptain Kuba’s theory about revisiting Greece in Ragnarok is compelling.

So, what does this have to do with the upcoming Ragnarok? Well, if this theory is correct, it could have everything to do with the new game. According to Norse mythology, Ragnarok is a devastating period full of destruction and chaos. Assuming the upcoming game sticks to the mythology, players will likely see the impact of Ragnarok, likely requiring Kratos and Atreus to figure out a way to put an end to the carnage.

To do this, the duo will likely need to visit Kratos’ birthplace in Sparta, Greece to retrieve the item originally given by Týr, as shown in the tapestry above. Not only could this be a way to resolve the conflict in Ragnarok, but it would also serve as a way to offer more backstory for Kratos.

In 2018’s God of War, we know the events of previous Greek-themed games are canon, but the details of how Kratos ended up in Midgard aren’t totally clear. Revisiting Greece could also be an opportunity to reveal more about why Kratos has changed so much since the original games, fleshing out the character more.

It would also be interesting to see a newer depiction of Greece in the upcoming game. God of War 2018’s depiction of Midgard is absolutely stunning, full of details and captivating environmental storytelling that makes it feel lived-in. Doing the same with Greece would no doubt be a welcome inclusion, hopefully giving players closure since Ragnarok is supposed to be the end of this particular story (at least for now).

It’s still unclear when God of War Ragnarok will launch, but it’s reportedly still set to release sometime in 2022 — possibly giving players one last visit to Sparta.