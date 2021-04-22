7 must-have items to farm before Genshin Impact adds Yanfei in Version 1.5

Watch out, a lawyer is coming to Genshin Impact.

Additional playable characters like Hu Tao and Xiao have been added with every single update. Genshin Impact Version 1.5 is adding a brand new four-star character named Yanfei. She plays double duty as Pyro Catalyst and a lawyer. It’s unknown if she’ll help characters in the court, but Yanfei is sure to be a boon on the battlefield.

Luckily, if you’re planning on getting this attorney the Genshin Impact data miner, Honey Impact has revealed all the items you’ll need for Yanfei’s Ascensions and talent levels. They were obtained by using the 1.5 Beta test server.

Here are the seven items that you need to farm before she comes to the game.

What are Yanfei's upgrade items in Genshin Impact?

According to the beta test server, upgrading Yanfei's talents requires "Gold" talent books, Treasure Hoarder Insignia-themed items, three Crowns of Insight, and Bloodjade Branch. Meanwhile, to ascend Yanfei and unlock her level caps, you'll need a mix of Agnidus Agate, Juvenile Jade, Noctilucous Jade, and again Treasure Hoarder Insignia-themed items.

Upgrade materials needed for Yanfei. u/Deviltakoyaki / miHoYo

Where can you farm "Gold" talent books in Genshin Impact?

You're going to need numerous books from the "Gold" series of talent books to max out Yanfei’s talents.

This series consists of Teachings of "Gold," Guide to "Gold," and Philosophies of "Gold." You can find all three as drops from the Taishan Mansion domain located by Jueyen Karst. You first need to be Adventure Rank 26 to access the domain and you need to visit the mansion on Wednesday or Saturday or Sunday to secure the drops.

All in all, Yanfei needs 9 Teachings of Gold, 63 Guides to Gold, and 114 Philosophies of Gold.

Where can you farm the Crown of Insight in Genshin Impact?

A Crown of Insight is required to max out every single late-level talent in Genshin Impact. Yanfei is no exception. Alas, you cannot farm the Crown of Insight at a controlled pace. It's primarily acquired through events like Unreconciled Stars and Chalk Prince and the Dragon, which both rewarded one Crown of Insight. You can also obtain one by upgrading the Frostbearing Tree in Dragonspine to level 11.

Where can you farm Bloodjade Branch in Genshin Impact?

Right now, you can’t farm this item. You can only obtain it by defeating Azhdaha, a new weekly boss that’s set to join Genshin Impact in version 1.5.

You’ll be able to find the Azhdaha by the Dragon-Queller tree once 1.5 is available.

Where can you farm Treasure Hoarder Insignia-themed items in Genshin Impact?

Yanfei requires Treasure Hoarder Insignia, Silver Raven Insignia, and Golden Raven Insignia throughout leveling up her character. These are necessities for both increasing her talent level and ascending her level cap.

All three items are found by killing human enemies affiliated with the Treasure Hoarders. Treasure Hoarder Insignia is dropped by any slain human enemy; Silver Raven Insignia are dropped by level 40 and up humans; Golden Raven Insignia are dropped by humans that are level 60 and higher.

As seen in the video above, the best way to collect numerous Treasure Hoarder Insignia in quick succession is by following a farming route. You can begin in the Liyue mountains then make your way around the land, ending at Dragonspine. If you have a strong character and all available waypoints unlocked, this should be a piece of cake. Venti is especially helpful for this. His Elemental Burst allows him to do massive AoE attacks, decimating nearby Treasure Hoarders with a single attack.

To ascend Yanfei to her max level, you'll need a total of 18 Treasure Hoarder Insignia, 30 Silver Raven Insignia, and 36 Golden Raven Insignia. If you're trying to max out Yanfei's talents, you'll need 18 Treasure Hoarder Insignia, 66 Silver Raven Insignia, and 93 Golden Raven Insignia.

Where can you farm Noctilucous Jade in Genshin Impact?

Noctilucous Jade is back as another essential item for a four-star character. To farm the seemingly elusive item you’ll need to trek to two locations in Liyue.

Noctilucous Jade location map Map Genie / miHoYo

The first location is in Mingyun Village. You’ll be able to find multiple Noctilucous Jade farming spots throughout the area. It’s easily the most plentiful location to claim the resource.

However, you might find that Noctilucous Jade is a bit too spread out for your liking. If you want something a bit quicker, go to Mt. Tianheng.

Right above Liyue Harbor, you can find a small opening in Mt. Tianheng. There will be a few Hillichurls by the opening, defeat them then enter the mountain. You’ll be able to claim a handful of Crystal Cores and Noctilucous Jade just from that section. It’s a quick and easy trip.

Where can you farm Agnidus Agate and Juvenile Jade in Genshin Impact?

Yanfei is a Pyro character, therefore she needs numerous Agnidus Agate for Ascensions. You can farm these items by defeating the Pyro Regisvine or Primo Geovishap in Liyue. Agnidus Agate can be purchased in small sums from souvenir shops in Liyue and Mondstadt. You can also gain it as a drop from the weekly Wolf of the North boss fight. Yanfei requires one sliver, nine fragments, nine chunks, and six gemstones.

In addition to the Agnidus Agate, Yanfei needs Juvenile Jade for their Ascension. You can only acquire it as a drop from defeating the Primo Geovishap. They also have a chance to drop Agnidus Agate, so prioritize fighting them over the Pyro Regisvine for all your Yanfei needs.

Yanfei needs a total of 46 Juvenile Jade.