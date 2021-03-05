Genshin Impact's Vishaps and Where to Find Them event, explained

Genshin Impact continues to host game-changing events. In Genshin Impact, there's almost always an event happening. It could be a large one like the Lantern Rite festival, but more often the game hosts smaller events that expand on portions of the game like Hypostatic Symphony and Five Flushes of Fortune. Both aforementioned events add some needed heft to basic gameplay components. Now, Genshin Impact is expanding the Expedition system with the Vishaps and Where to Find Them event.

Here's everything you need to know.

But first: How did gaming get you through the pandemic? We want to hear from you! Take this quick Inverse survey

When is the Genshin Impact Vishaps and Where to Find Them end date?

Vishaps and Where to Find Them began March 5 and will conclude on March 12 at 4 a.m. Eastern .

How do you play the Genshin Impact Vishaps and Where to Find Them event?

To begin the Vishaps and Where to Find Them event, you'll need to complete the identically named quest called "Vishaps and Where to Find Them." You can do this by speaking with Katheryne at the Adventurer's Guild in Liyue.

After conversing with the guild's "human" liaison, you'll have your "Expeditions" section expanded to include eight new missions, ranging from B rank to S rank. You'll be able to deploy two to four characters from your roster on a single mission and you can invite one character from your friend's list to assist you.

How the new menu looks. miHoYo

As you increase mission difficulty, you'll need more powerful characters and an Expedition will take longer to complete. You can complete up to four Vishaps and Where to Find Them expeditions per day. It should also be noted that characters cannot simultaneously complete a normal expedition and a Vishaps and Where to Find Them expedition.

In addition to expeditions, you'll occasionally receive event bounties to hunt Geovishaps to earn rewards.

What rewards can you get from the Genshin Impact Vishaps and Where to Find Them event?

You can earn numerous rewards from partaking in the Vishaps and Where to Find Them event.

Each rank of the Vishaps and Where to Find Them expeditions offers Primogems and a few bouns rewards upon completion. Your chance to trigger bonus rewards is dependant on your party composition. Here's everything you can possibly obtain.

S-Rank – Guaranteed 20 Primogems with bonus rewards of four Hero's Wit experience books, 40,000 Mora, and eight Mystic Gems for weapon experience.

– Guaranteed 20 Primogems with bonus rewards of four Hero's Wit experience books, 40,000 Mora, and eight Mystic Gems for weapon experience. A-Rank – Guaranteed 15 Primogems with bonus rewards of three Hero's Wit experience books, 30,000 Mora, and two random Blue rank talent books

– Guaranteed 15 Primogems with bonus rewards of three Hero's Wit experience books, 30,000 Mora, and two random Blue rank talent books B-Rank – Guaranteed 10 Primogems with bonus rewards of two Hero's Wit experience books, 20,000 Mora, four Mystic Gems for weapon experience, and two random Blue rank weapon ascension items.

In addition to this, you'll be able to earn varying amounts of Hero's Wit experience books by completing bounties featuring Geovishaps. In-game, these missions will be labeled as "On the Hunt."