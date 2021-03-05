Here's exactly when to watch the Genshin Impact Version 1.4 livestream

Genshin Impact is an update bonanza. If you look away from the game for a mere six weeks, you'll return to find the game completely changed with another update. Each update adds ginormous new features, characters, and events. If you don't want to be blindsided by these alterations, you'll need to watch the Genshin Impact livestream. The video event acts as a prelude to every update, explaining the changes that will be added.

Here's how you can watch the Genshin Impact Version 1.4 livestream.

When is the Genshin Impact Version 1.4 livestream start time?

If you're sitting in the U.S. hankering for a Genshin Impact 1.4 livestream, don't worry. It's coming soon! Players based in the United States can watch the Genshin Impact Version 1.4 livestream on March 6 at 11 a.m. Eastern .

You're invited to the stream. miHoYo

However, if you want your information earlier than that, a Chinese version of the livestream will be available at 7 a.m. Eastern. It will feature all the same information but will obviously be broadcast in Chinese.

How to watch the Genshin Impact Version 1.4 livestream

You can watch the English livestream on the official Genshin Impact YouTube channel. The video will be added to the channel prior to the livestream start time.

If you're an eager beaver, the Chinese version of the livestream will be available on miHoYo's official Bilibili channel.

What's going to be revealed in the Genshin Impact version 1.4 livestream?

The livestream will provide a rundown of things to expect in the Genshin Impact Version 1.4 update. This will likely include the characters who will be featured on Banners and events that will occur following the update.

Venti, serving looks. miHoYo

According to a miHoYo blog post, we can also expect new quality-of-life features to be explained like:

The Condensed Resin inventory cap increase.

How Version 1.4 will allow you to decrease your World Level.

Numerous Spiral Abyss improvements like being able to rechallenge an area.

What are the Genshin Impact version 1.4 Banners?

The hottest question on everyone's mind is what characters will be featured on the Genshin Impact Version 1.4 banners. Currently, fans are betting on three characters: Venti , Jean , and Rosaria .

Version 1.4 is said to cover the Windblume Festival, the sister event to Liyue's Lantern Rite Festival. Canonically, this event is to celebrate Mondstadt's god, Barbatos. Venti is the human form of Barbatos, leading to assumptions that he'll be a featured banner. Additionally, Venti was featured on the Genshin Impact 1.4 livestream photo, suggesting he might be the upcoming banner.

That same livestream photo showed Jean standing beside Venti, leading many to belive she's set to follow the wind god. Lastly, the new four-star character, Rosaria is expected to debut on a banner. It's currently unknown if she'll get her own banner. We should get clarity on everything during the Genshin Impact version 1.4 livestream.