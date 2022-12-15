Genshin Impact just outdid itself as a multiple award-winning game. It might’ve made headlines as Mobile Game of the Year during the Game Awards 2021, but it’s since surpassed that, claiming victory in three different categories for the Game Awards 2022. In short, this train just keeps chugging along.

The new year brings a few changes, including the swap back to the game’s standard update schedule, and even more expansions coming to its latest region, Sumeru. Time flies! Even Yaoyao, who leaked as far back as last year’s Lantern Rite Festival, is finally coming to the game.

Here’s what we know so far about Genshin Impact version 3.4.

What is the Genshin Impact version 3.4 release date?

HoYoverse hasn’t confirmed the Genshin Impact 3.4 release date yet. It should release on January 18, 2023 based on the developer’s typical six-week schedule, though.

Genshin Impact had switched over to a five-week model starting with Genshin Impact 3.0, but HoYoverse specified that this tighter schedule would only last from version 3.0 to 3.2. Based on how long the banners for version 3.3 are slated to run, it seems the game has returned to its previous schedule.

What are the Genshin Impact version 3.4 character banners?

HoYoverse dropped its latest character previews after the Game Awards on December 8. Alhaitham, who the player has already met multiple times during the Sumeru Archon Storyline, and the long-awaited Dendro four-star Yaoyao will finally arrive in Genshin Impact 3.4. It’s unclear whether they will run on the same banner or separately, though.

Uncle Lu, who is known for predicting Genshin Impact banners, claims that Hu Tao and Yelan will rerun in the upcoming update. Sagiri, another known well-known leaker, corroborated the information. There are likely to be other reruns involved with the update, but there haven’t been enough leaks confirming the same information to suggest who it will be.

What is the new area coming in Genshin Impact version 3.4?

As per the latest leaks, a new area and boss are coming in Genshin Impact 3.4. The two are related.

Established leakers like Ubatcha claimed that the “Sandworm World Boss” would debut in Genshin Impact 3.4. Sagiri shared where it would be in the new “Sandstorm” area, which Blank said would be a new addition to the Sumeru desert region in the 3.4 update.

The Sandworm has a tan-colored body with bright green detailing toward the top of its body. Its head looks like an green drill with jagged scales and glowing eyes. It’s apparently the boss that the player will need to farm for Alhaitham’s ascension materials.

What else is coming in Genshin Impact version 3.4?

HoYoverse hasn’t confirmed much information about Genshin Impact 3.4 yet. On the bright side, leaked information about Lisa and Ayaka skins have hyped fans for the upcoming reveal.

There are significantly fewer leaks about events in the upcoming update than usual, maybe because prolific Genshin leaker Ubatcha was recently forced to leave the space. HoYoverse seems to be cracking down harder on leakers and reposted leaked information lately, too. As seen on Genshin Mains, many images that were shared over the past week have been “removed in response to a report from the copyright holder.”