Genshin Impact Venti build supercharges his Swirl reactions

After a year , beloved bard Venti has returned as part of Genshin Impact 2.6. His banner, Ballad in Goblets, is open for business until around April 20, when it's Ayaka's turn to take over. The Ayato banner is also live alongside his story quest, though you'll have to wait a little longer for the upcoming Irodori Festival event in Inazuma.

Until then, The Chasm has opened its doors, and we've got the region's perilous depths to explore, including the new Lost Valley domain, more puzzles, and the latest installment in the main Archon quest. It may be the perfect time to grab yourself a powerful character to help you explore the region, and take down that new Ruin Serpent boss.

In this Genshin Impact Venti build guide, we'll go through his top-tier setup for those who plan to wish on the weapon banner, as well as a cheaper alternative that'll still give you some great results. One of the good things about Venti is his burst is so strong that he can still provide amazing value even with a more basic build.

The best Genshin Impact Venti build

Despite having first appeared in Genshin Impact back in 2020, Venti is still a top-tier character, and probably the strongest Anemo support in the game. This is mainly due to his Wind's Grand Ode burst, which creates a storm eye that sucks in all surrounding opponents. Due to its elemental absorption, this vortex is a great blank canvas that you can hurl your other characters' bursts into, damaging everything inside and creating powerful Swirl reactions.

With this in mind, the best Venti support build focuses on boosting his elemental mastery, energy recharge, Anemo damage, and Swirl damage to strengthen the power of those reactions:

Weapon : Elegy for the End

: Elegy for the End Artifact : (4) Viridescent Venerer

The five-star bow, Elegy for the End, is a strong pick for Venti. It buffs energy recharge, letting him use his burst more, as well as increasing elemental mastery by 60. The bow also introduces a stackable called Sigils of Remembrance. When the wielder hits an opponent with an elemental skill or burst, they gain one of these sigils. Upon reaching four, the sigils are consumed, granting all nearby party members 100 elemental mastery and a 20 percent attack boost for ten seconds. As you'd imagine, this really kicks Swirl reactions up a gear.

If you're looking to build Venti more towards DPS and crits, then the five-star Skyward Harp is another option. This weapon increases critical rate as a substat, and critical damage by 20 percent. Each hit also has a 60 percent chance to create a small AoE that deals 125 percent Physical attack damage.

For artifacts, you'll want a four-piece of Viridescent Venerer. Two-pieces provide a 15 percent Anemo damage buff, while four-pieces grant 60 percent increased Swirl damage and decreased resistance to Swirled elements by 40 percent for enemies. This is incredibly strong for Venti's burst, especially if you plan to use his burst to Swirl other elements. For stats you'll want elemental mastery, energy recharge, attack, and an Anemo damage bonus if you have it. For a more DPS focused Venti with the Skyward Harp, crits and attack should be your focus, rather than elemental mastery, since elemental reactions can't crit.

We can expect lots more drunk Venti in Genshin Impact 2.6. miHoYo

Genshin Impact Venti F2P build

While none of the three-stars are particularly good for Venti, there are two pretty common four-stars that work quite well:

Weapon : The Stringless or Favonius Warbow

: The Stringless or Favonius Warbow Artifact : (4) Viridescent Venerer

The Stringless is the standout four-star weapon for Venti. It's a bow that boosts elemental skill and burst damage by 24 percent and increases elemental mastery. On the other hand, if you want to use Venti's burst lots and build him more like a battery to provide energy for the party, the Favonius Warbow is another option. This weapon grants energy recharge and a 60 percent chance to generate elemental particles when you crit. Just remember that if you choose this one, you'll want to push Venti more towards crits than elemental mastery.

For his artifacts, you'll want the same as the build above to strengthen his Anemo damage and burst. If you don't have a full set of Viridescent Venerer, then you could always throw a couple of pieces of Noblesse Oblige into the mix to grant Venti a 20 percent burst damage boost, while holding onto that 15 percent Anemo damage buff. Stats will also be much the same here: elemental mastery, energy recharge, and attack if you plan to rely on Swirl reactions. If you want more of a DPS build, then attack, energy recharge, critical rate and critical damage are the better choices.

And those are our best Genshin Impact Venti builds. Good luck with grabbing the bard!