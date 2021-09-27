Genshin Impact Moonchase Festival: How to get Luxurious Sea-Lord

Genshin Impact is heading back to familiar territory. After urging players to explore the new region of Inazuma for the last several months, the Moonlight Merriment event beckons Genshin Impact players back to the game’s first two regions: Liyue and Mondstadt. This event is part of the ongoing Moonchase Festival. The reward for your efforts? Possibly the best four-star Claymore in the game.

The event includes a three-day treasure hunt to find Moonchase Charms, starting with the Path of Stalwat. You’ll get a fish-shaped Claymore, known as Luxurious Sea-Lord, if you can find them all.

Here’s how you can find everything before the event ends in October.

When is the Moonlight Merriment end date in Genshin Impact?

The Moonlight Merriment event began on September 27, 2021 and will conclude on October 11, 2021, at 4 a.m. Eastern. You have until then to collect the exclusive rewards.

How do you complete the Moonlight Seeker event?

Examples of the Mystmoon Chest and Moonchase Charms. miHoYo

Moonlight Seeker is one of three sub-categories in the Moonlight Merriment event. The event includes Moonchase Tales (event-exclusive world quests), Trail of Delicacies (event-exclusive combat challenges), and Moonlight Seeker (event-exclusive collectibles).

To complete Moonlight Seeker, you need to find Moonchase Charms around specific areas. They either be located as charms or in chests. Charms can float around like Oculi collectibles, meaning you might need to search in the sky for them. The Moonlight Merriment chests are called Mystmoon Chests. Like with normal chests, you might need to defeat some foes to unlock them.

Both Moonchase Charms and Mystmoon Chests have unique appearances. You shouldn’t have much trouble spotting them. You’ll need to collect all the Moonchase Charms and Mystmoon Chests to complete the challenge.

If you’re having trouble finding any, you can speak to Linyang in Liyue Harbor once a day for her to mark a few untouched locations. Alternatively, you can take things into your own hands by using a map.

Genshin Impact Moonchase Charm locations

On day one, you’ll need to find all the Moonchase Charms located on the Path of Stalwart Stone in western Liyue locales like Huaguang Stone Forest. There are 30 charms to collect. Here’s where you can find them all.

All Moonchase Charm locations. miHoYo

Genshin Impact Mystmoon Chest locations

In addition to the Moonchase Charms, you’ll also need to collect 40 Mystmoon Chests in Huaguang Stone Forest during the first day.

All Mystmoon Chest locations. miHoYo

Genshin Impact Path of Stalwart Stone completion rewards

You’ll receive rewards for hitting collection percentage milestones while trying to nab everything in Path of Stalwart Stone.

At 25 percent – four Lustrous Stone from Guyun, 20,000 Mora, and 50 Moonchase Festive Fever

– four Lustrous Stone from Guyun, 20,000 Mora, and 50 Moonchase Festive Fever At 50 percent – four Mist Veiled Mercury Elixir, 20,000 Mora, and 50 Moonchase Festive Fever

– four Mist Veiled Mercury Elixir, 20,000 Mora, and 50 Moonchase Festive Fever At 75 percent – four Piece of Aerosiderite, 20,000 Mora, and 50 Moonchase Festive Fever

– four Piece of Aerosiderite, 20,000 Mora, and 50 Moonchase Festive Fever At 100 percent – one Luxurious Sea-Lord, 20,000 Mora, and 50 Moonchase Festive Fever

Genshin Impact Moonlight Merriment future event dates

Now that you’ve completed the Path of Stalwart Stone, you might be hankering for more Moonlight Merriment collectibles. You’re in luck! There are two more collectible events coming soon.

On October 1, 2021, Path of Gentle Breezes will unlock. A few days later, on October 5, 2021 Path of Austere Frost will be available. Each one holds even more Moonchase Charms and Mystmoon Chests.