Here's exactly when Genshin Impact's Lantern Rite Festival begins

Genshin Impact is similar to a Sandal's cruise. There's always an event going on that you'd regret missing out on. While Genshin Impact might not hit the sweet spot that port-side bingo at noon does, the never-ending event stream including recent classics like Hypostatic Symphony, Five Flushes of Fortune, and Marvelous Merchandise will surely keep you engaged. Now, the latest event, the Lantern Rite Festival is about to begin. But when will that happen?

Here's the exact time every phase in the Lantern Rite Festival will begin.

How does the Lantern Rite Festival work in Genshin Impact?

The festival is a big jamboree taking place in Liyue harbor. For the event, players will spend a day with the Adeptus Xiao, allowing you to learn more about the character while gaining rewards.

The event will include numerous missions called " Lantern Rite Tales ," where you'll aid the denizens of Liyue. There will also be a tower defense-like minigame called Theater Mechanicus where you protect an area from waves of deadly foes.

The festival itself will expand in three waves, each one including new activities to complete and stories to enjoy.

When is the Genshin Impact Lantern Rite Festival start time?

The first stage of the Lantern Rite Festival, "The Origin of the Lanterns," will begin for North American players on February 10 at 10 a.m. Eastern . This is based on server time, so it will depend on the continent you're located in. Whenever the server hits 10 a.m., it's Lantern Rite Festival go time. You'll need to complete Xiao's story quest to play it. The quest will become available at the same time.

Also on February 10, you'll gain access to the Stand By Me event, allowing you to obtain any Liyue four-star character like Xiangling, Xinyan, Beidou, Ningguang, Xingqiu, and Chongyun for free. Lastly, there will be an additional event that begins on February 10, awarding one Intertwined Fate every day that you log into the game

The second phase of the Lantern Rite Festival, "Currents Deep Beneath the Lanterns" will begin on February 14 at 4 a.m. Eastern.

The final phase of the Lantern Rite Festival, "Light Upon the Sea" will kick off on February 18 at 4 a.m. Eastern.

You will have until February 28 at 4 a.m Eastern to enjoy all the festivities and earn rewards related to the event. However, the event shop will remain open until March 7 at 4 a.m. Eastern granting you an extra week to spend the last of your currency on some goodies.