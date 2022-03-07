We're almost halfway through Genshin Impact 2.5. The electro Kitsune Yae Miko has been around for a few weeks and is getting ready to say farewell before the Raiden Shogun and Kokomi take her place with their rerun banners. Things have been a little on the slower side in terms of events, and besides Three Realms Gateway offering, we've only had one other event so far.

Like Windtrace, though, Divine Ingenuity is one of the more fun activities we've seen in Genshin Impact, letting you design your very own obstacle course utilizing the game's platforming physics. You're presented with an array of obstacles, traps, and domain layouts that you can turn into a running,-jumping deathtrap for other Genshin players.

The only catch: You have to be able to complete it yourself to publish, which is fair I guess. It's an impressive domain design system considering it's only here for this one event, and I wouldn't be surprised if in the not-too-distant future we get to design dungeons with enemies and challenges, too. In this Genshin Impact Divine Ingenuity guide, we'll explain everything there is to know about the new domain creation event.

Another day, another weird domain appears in Teyvet. miHoYo

How does the Genshin Impact Divine Ingenuity event work

To start this domain designing event you'll first have to head to the Adventurer's Guild in Liyue where Katheryne will tell you about an investigation into a new domain. Long story short, you'll have to complete five obstacle courses in order to earn the event rewards, then you can get to design them yourself. Each course introduces new traps, tricks, and mechanisms that you can put to work in your domains. Here's how each challenge works:

Faster Faster - The first is very simple and is just a single room domain. Ascend the blocks, making sure to grab all the coins on your way up. You have lots of time, so you can always go back to find some.

- The first is very simple and is just a single room domain. Ascend the blocks, making sure to grab all the coins on your way up. You have lots of time, so you can always go back to find some. Flying down the corridor - The second challenge is pretty self-explanatory but also introduces elemental tiles that will apply a specific element to you. Make sure to avoid stepping on a Hydro tile than a Cryo tile unless you want to get frozen. You can always remove an elemental status by switching characters, in case there's a coin you need to grab on one.

- The second challenge is pretty self-explanatory but also introduces elemental tiles that will apply a specific element to you. Make sure to avoid stepping on a Hydro tile than a Cryo tile unless you want to get frozen. You can always remove an elemental status by switching characters, in case there's a coin you need to grab on one. Look out below - This challenge adds collapsing platforms, which will shatter a short while after you step on them. Remember that if you fall down to the bottom it's no big deal since you can always get back up using the electrograna.

- This challenge adds collapsing platforms, which will shatter a short while after you step on them. Remember that if you fall down to the bottom it's no big deal since you can always get back up using the electrograna. The exit's up there - The fourth course adds a new trap in the form of platforms that disappear and reappear. At first, it might seem like they are just disappearing when you step on them, but if you wait for a little while you'll spot the pattern. Also, watch out for wind currents pushing you into obstacles.

- The fourth course adds a new trap in the form of platforms that disappear and reappear. At first, it might seem like they are just disappearing when you step on them, but if you wait for a little while you'll spot the pattern. Also, watch out for wind currents pushing you into obstacles. Fastest finger first - This final one isn't so much an obstacle course as it is a big room incorporating all of the devices and puzzles you've seen in the others so far. There's plenty of time, so just work around collecting the coins, and using the wind plumes and electrograna to get some height.

Once you've completed all of these you can claim your rewards in the event menu. Now, you're ready to start making your own domains.

Divine Ingenuity’s domain designer is pretty comprehensive, and you can create some complex obstacle courses. miHoYo

How to create a domain in the Divine Ingenuity event

In the event menu, you'll find the custom domain option. This lets you browse other players' published domains using IDs, so if you have a friend who's making one, be sure to get their domain ID from them. You can also create your own from a variety of templates, and then design each chamber with the puzzles you had in mind.

You can even tweak the time limit, the number of lives, and how many coins players will need to get. You do have to be able to finish it yourself, though. This is actually pretty good practice since it lets you tell whether things run the way you want them to, or whether there are any exploits you didn't intend. Once you're done, simply publish it and it'll be uploaded to the catalog of domains available to play. There are also a few extra rewards for designing a dungeon, publishing one, and trying out another player's domain.

And that's all the details for the Genshin Impact Divine Ingenuity event. We hope you enjoy it!