How to get all 6 Chongyun Hangout Event endings in Genshin Impact

Friendship is all around you. In Genshin Impact, you can find pals amongst every playable character as you form bonds with them through story quests. This connectivity has been amped up with version 1.4 as it added Hangout Events to the game. Hangout Events let you partake in short adventures with select four-star characters.

Chongyun the Cryo exorcist is one such character available for a Hangout Event. You can spend a day with him, understanding how exorcism integrates into his daily life and others troubles. There are six possible endings to collect. You’ll gain new rewards for each one that you can obtain.

Here’s how you can easily unlock all six endings for Chongyun.

How to unlock the Genshin Impact Chongyun Hangout Event

If you want to play the Chongyun Hangout Event, you’ll have to put in some work to unlock it. You’ll need to do is reach Adventure Rank 26 and complete the Archon Quest titled “Prologue: Act III - Song of the Dragon and Freedom.”

You’ll then be able to find the Chongyun Hangout Event on your quests page.

You’ll also need two Story Keys to unlock it. You can earn story keys by completing your daily commissions. Four daily commissions can be completed every day. You’ll need to finish eight to unlock a single Story Key.

Once you’ve done all that, you can play the Chongyun Hangout Event. Don’t worry, you’ll only need to pay to unlock it once then you can play to get all six endings.

How to unlock Genshin Impact Hangout Event alternate endings

Like with most games, unlocking alternate endings requires active choices on your end to obtain the ideal conclusion. Endings in Genshin Impact Hangout Events are determined by dialogue choices you make throughout the hang sesh.

If you want to unlock a new ending, make sure to follow the very specific dialogue choices. Your choices will prompt characters to do different things.

It should also be noted that many endings share scenes, so it might be prudent to replay a Hangout Event starting from a specific choice. You can do this by highlighting a choice on your in-game Hangout Event flowchart. This will allow you to avoid seeing the same scenes.

How to unlock ending 1: “Idle Amusements”

Chongyun and his child friends. miHoYo

In this ending, Chongyun the exorcist is overwhelmed by village children. He’s surprisingly good at dealing with them.

Here’s exactly what you need to say to get this ending:

During Hard to Track say:

That is an admirable job. Test of Courage ... Doesn't that sound like an advertisement? (They all sound pretty farfetched, perhaps I should just tell him that.) How about some water? It looked tasty. Let's go and ask him.

During A Curious Gaze say:

Since he has a sister, you should probably give him both. Are they difficult to make? I was the one who convinced you to give away all your popsicles in the first place.

During Popsicle Emergency say:

I often cook for myself when adventuring in the wilderness. “Let's try Mist Flower and Qingxin” or “let's try Sunsettia and Valberres.”

Note: you’ll need to hand over one of each popsicle ingredient selected.

During Lingering Worry say:

Note: you’ll need three Mushrooms, two Raw Meat, and two Flour in your inventory to complete this section.

There's no need to worry. Actually, we've made some more. Don't eat them all in one go, you'll get brain freeze! That's right, we're great partners. Let's go play with them for a while. Just treat it as if you're getting together with friends. Let me play the ghost first. Who knows, maybe you'll be good at this. It's only your first time. But you can easily be seen here. Maybe we could play it together again sometime. I want to try some, too! It's delicious! It seems you're becoming quite popular.

How to unlock ending 2: “Can't Beat This Heat”

You killed Chongyun. miHoYo

In this ending, the Traveller cooked up Chongyun’s popsicle, but made a fatal error, causing them to become way too hot. In response, Chongyun passes out in the middle of Liyue.

Here’s exactly what you need to say to get this ending:

During Hard to Track say:

That is an admirable job. Test of Courage ... Doesn't that sound like an advertisement? (They all sound pretty farfetched, perhaps I should just tell him that.) How about some water? It looked tasty. Let's go and ask him.

During A Curious Gaze say:

Since he has a sister, you should probably give him both. Are they difficult to make? I was the one who convinced you to give away all your popsicles in the first place.

During Popsicle Emergency say:

I often cook for myself when adventuring in the wilderness. Let's try Jueyun Chili and Slime Concentrate.

Note: you’ll need to hand over one of each popsicle ingredient selected.

How to unlock ending 3: “Nothing Gained”

A wasted effort. miHoYo

In this ending, you and Chongyun head to investigate a seemingly dangerous curse. Alas, the young hotshot exorcist finds nothing of note when you arrive.

Here’s exactly what you need to say to get this ending:

During Hard to Track say:

(Although they all seem farfetched, I'd better not tell him that. He seems to be the persistent character.)

During Test of Courage say:

Let's both drink it. If you lose control, I'll be sure to take care of you. Sure, just have a rest. I'll continue investigating on my own.

How to unlock ending 4: “Blessing In Disguise”

Chongyun and the Traveller had a nice day together. miHoYo

In this ending, you and Chongyun have a rewarding day together investigating spirits.

Here’s exactly what you need to say to get this ending:

During Hard to Track say:

That is an admirable job. Test of Courage ... Doesn't that sound like an advertisement? (They all sound pretty farfetched, perhaps I should just tell him that.) How about some water? It looked tasty. Let's go and ask him.

During A Curious Gaze say:

What if you just give him one of the popsicles?

During On the Evil Spirits' Trail say:

There's a ghostly shadow skulking about Feiyun Slope at night. It's suspected to be a vengeful spirit. Deep in the Sea of Clouds, a marauding demon has been raiding commercial fishing boats and building a luxurious palace. There is a vigilant demon adept at concealing itself in mist. Recently, people have found traces of it in Mingyun Village, Guili Plains, and Yaoguang Shoal. Such ... enviable friendship.

During The Rumored Heretical Ground say:

So it seems the clue was real. I'll leave this to you. You're very calm. It's a shame that we can't take care of it for good. Now you're comforting me? I'm just doing my duty.

How to unlock ending 5: “Goodbyes”

Goodbye to this ghostly world. miHoYo

In this ending, you help Chonyun deal with some ghostly troubles.

Here’s exactly what you need to say to get this ending:

During Hard to Track say:

(Although they all seem farfetched, I'd better not tell him that. He seems to be the persistent character.)

During Test of Courage say:

Let's both drink it. If you lose control, I'll be sure to take care of you. Let me help you find a place to rest You can either say “I'll go get some Cryo Slime Condensate for you,” prompting a fight with three Cryo Slimes or you can say “I'll go get some Cryo Whopperflower Nectar for you,” prompting a fight with two Cryo Whopperflowers.

During Killjoy say:

Remember that strange mist we found earlier? I would like to investigate that further.

How to unlock ending 6: “Small Regrets”

If only you got what you were looking for. miHoYo

In this ending, you come really close to figuring out the whole ghost situation at the Test of Courage, but come up a little short.

Here’s exactly what you need to say to get this ending:

During Hard to Track say:

(Although they all seem farfetched, I'd better not tell him that. He seems to be the persistent character.)

During Test of Courage say:

Let's both drink it. If you lose control, I'll be sure to take care of you. Let me help you find a place to rest You can either say “I'll go get some Cryo Slime Condensate for you,” prompting a fight with three Cryo Slimes or you can say “I'll go get some Cryo Whopperflower Nectar for you,” prompting a fight with two Cryo Whopperflowers.

During Killjoy say:

Right, let's head back.