Genshin Impact is all about friendship. You can add playable characters to your roster through a gacha system, so you can use them in combat later. If combat isn’t quite your speed, the version 1.4 update allows you to hang out with certain four-star characters. You can finally forge an actual friendship between you and the anime character of your choice.

One of the new hang sessions is with the church’s resident idol figure, Barbara. You can finally hang out with Barbara in-game and interrogate yourself with tough questions like “Is Barbara technically a Christian songwriter?” If you get an answer to that will depend on the ending you receive. Barbar’s hangout event has five endings to unlock. These are defined by the choices you make while spending time with Barbara.

Here’s exactly how you can acquire every Barbara Hangout ending.

How to unlock the Genshin Impact Barbara Hangout Event

If you want to play the Barbara Hangout Event, you’ll have to put in some work to unlock it. You’ll need to do is reach Adventure Rank 26 and complete the Archon Quest titled “Prologue: Act III - Song of the Dragon and Freedom.”

You’ll then be able to find the Barbara Hangout Event on your quests page.

You’ll also need two Story Keys to unlock it. You can earn story keys by completing your daily commissions. Four daily commissions can be completed every day. You’ll need to finish eight to unlock a single Story Key.

Once you’ve done all that, you can play the Barbara Hangout Event.

How to unlock Genshin Impact Hangout Event alternate endings

Like with most games, unlocking alternate endings requires active choices on your end to obtain the ideal conclusion. Endings in Genshin Impact Hangout Events are determined by dialogue choices you make throughout the hang sesh.

If you want to unlock a new ending, make sure to follow the very specific dialogue choices. Your choices will prompt characters to do different things.

It should also be noted that many endings share scenes, so it might be prudent to replay a Hangout Event starting from a specific choice. You can do this by highlighting a choice on your in-game Hangout Event flowchart. This will allow you to avoid seeing the same scenes.

How to get ending 1: “A Fiery Flavor From Liyue”

Barbara and the Traveller share a drink. miHoYo

For this ending, you and Barbara get to enjoy a unique drink together. Here are the choices you need to make, broken down by the named sections in-game:

During Sister Victoria's Vexation say:

Just wait here, we'll go send that person away

During Sudden Shouting say:

Hold on, what's the Barbara Fan Club? It's dangerous here, there are lots of monsters roaming about. I think you've already searched most of the areas where red Wolfhooks grow. But do you still hear her now? Barbara-sama may have already left the area a while ago.

During Albert is Amenable to Reason say:

Anything you want! Dialogue choices here will not affect the ending.

During The Church’s Affairs say:

Leave it to us

During Cleanliness First say:

Dialogue choices here will not affect the ending.

During Deaconess's Gratitude say:

I would like to try your special Chilibrew! Alright, let's split up.

During Barbara's Home-Made Chilibrew say:

Dialogue choices here will not affect the ending.

During A Meeting Missed Mysteriously say:

Dialogue choices here will not affect the ending.

During this section, an area will be marked. Search it until Paimon tells you to look elsewhere. Don’t worry, the game is programmed so you won’t be able to find Barbara until Paimon says that.

During Knight and Deaconess, Ready for Battle! say:

I'd like to try that Liyue Chilibrew...

During A Spicy Brew say:

Dialogue choices here will not affect the ending.

How to get ending 2: “Untimely Enthusiasm”

Barbara learns to hide. miHoYo

In this ending, Barbara is being chased by the head of her fan club (read: a stalker) and needs the Traveller’s help to evade them. Alas, the fan club head stops Barbara from having a normal day with her friend.

If you want to obtain this ending, here are the choices you need to make, broken down by the named sections in-game:

During Sister Victoria's Vexation say:

Just wait here, we'll go send that person away

During Sudden Shouting say:

Hold on, what's the Barbara Fan Club? It's dangerous here, there are lots of monsters roaming about. I think you've already searched most of the areas where red Wolfhooks grow. But do you still hear her now? Barbara-sama may have already left the area a while ago.

During Albert Never Gives Up say:

Dialogue choices here will not affect the ending.

How to get ending 3: “The Taste of Hard Work”

You and Barbara hanging out on a bench. miHoYo

During this ending, you and Barbara get to share a drink while relaxing on a nice wooden bench. You’ll admire your friendship together.

If you want to obtain this ending, here are the choices you need to make, broken down by the named sections in-game:

During Sister Victoria's Vexation say:

Just wait here, we'll go send that person away

During Sudden Shouting say:

Hold on, what's the Barbara Fan Club? It's dangerous here, there are lots of monsters roaming about. I think you've already searched most of the areas where red Wolfhooks grow. But do you still hear her now? Barbara-sama may have already left the area a while ago.

During Albert is Amenable to Reason say:

Dialogue choices here will not affect the ending.

During The Church’s Affairs say:

Leave it to us

During Cleanliness First say:

Dialogue choices here will not affect the ending.

During Deaconess's Gratitude say:

I would like to try your special Chilibrew! I think it'd be better if we stick together.

During The Second Chilibrew Ingredient say:

1. No problem. See what you can find, I'll take care of him.

During Healing is My Job say:

Dialogue choices here will not affect the ending.

During Home-Made Chilibrew say:

Dialogue choices here will not affect the ending.

How to get ending 4: “A Holiday in Mondstadt”

Barbara and the Traveller miHoYo

In this ending, you and Barbara realize the joy of friendship and residing in Mondstadt. This is likely the best ending you can get.

If you want to obtain this ending, here are the choices you need to make, broken down by the named sections in-game:

During Sister Victoria's Vexation say:

Just wait here, we'll go send that person away

During Sudden Shouting say:

Hold on, what's the Barbara Fan Club? It's dangerous here, there are lots of monsters roaming about. I think you've already searched most of the areas where red Wolfhooks grow. But do you still hear her now? Barbara-sama may have already left the area a while ago.

During Albert is Amenable to Reason say:

Dialogue choices here will not affect the ending.

During The Church’s Affairs say:

Leave it to us

During Cleanliness First say:

Dialogue choices here will not affect the ending.

During Deaconess's Gratitude say:

Fantastic Summer-Serendipity Coral Sparkling Tea does sound pretty amazing.

During The Cat's Tail Specialty say:

If it's Barbara's style you're after, you could start by being considerate to others. Barbara's working right now, please don't disturb her. You won't mind if I check in with Ellin on that? Looks like she's training right over th--

During Deaconess's Time Off say:

Dialogue choices here will not affect the ending.

How to get ending 5: “Incompletely Cured”

Another sad day in Barbara town. miHoYo

Another sad ending for Barbara. She realizes the daily stressors in her career choice.

Here are the choices you need to make, broken down by the named sections in-game, if you want this ending for her:

During Sister Victoria's Vexation say:

Just wait here, we'll go send that person away

During Sudden Shouting say:

Hold on, what's the Barbara Fan Club? It's dangerous here, there are lots of monsters roaming about. I think you've already searched most of the areas where red Wolfhooks grow. But do you still hear her now? Barbara-sama may have already left the area a while ago.

During Albert is Amenable to Reason say:

Dialogue choices here will not affect the ending.

During The Church’s Affairs say:

Leave it to us

During Cleanliness First say:

Dialogue choices here will not affect the ending.

During Deaconess's Gratitude say:

I would like to try your special Chilibrew! I think it'd be better if we stick together.

During The Second Chilibrew Ingredient say:

Hold on, Barbara. He's a suspicious character, we should take him to see the Knights first.

During Ulterior Motive..? say:

Dialogue choices here will not affect the ending.