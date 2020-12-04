Game Awards 2020 predictions: Elden Ring, Among Us map, and 4 more reveals

The Game Awards are nearly upon us yet again , and as is the case every year, we can expect some exciting game reveals in between all of the awards. The Game Awards is one of the most exciting gaming presentations of the year, especially when it comes to speculating what will show up.

A mix of rumors and official announcements from Geoff Keighley and co. suggest that this year's awards show will be quite exciting. These are 6 announcements that we expect to show up during The Game Awards 2020, as well as one major game that's confirmed to not appear.

What were your favorite games and gaming moments of 2020? Take our poll!

6. Hood: Outlaws & Legends

One of 2021's most intriguing multiplayer games is Hood: Outlaws & Legends from Sumo Digital and Focus Home Interactive. It's described as a "PvPvE heist" game that draws inspiration from the classic Robin Hood stories. It was revealed during Sony's State of Play in August, but we haven't learned much more about the game since then.

That's starting to change though as several teaser trailers came out for the game on December 3 and confirmed that the game will appear at The Game Awards to reveal "exclusive content and information". Hopefully, we see uncut gameplay and get confirmation of a release date or beta during the event!

5. A major Game Pass addition or reveal

Xbox Game Pass has grown exponentially throughout 2020 thanks to the launch of Xbox Series X and S and the addition of Project xCloud cloud streaming and EA Play to the service. At the end of a blog post on December 1, Community Manager Megan Spurr teased readers by saying "See you at the Game Awards friends!"

What could this message be teasing? It could be something as tame as a reveal of the games that are coming to the service throughout the rest of December, or as big as the service expanding to a new platform or adding a major AAA game the day of The Game Awards. We'll just have to wait and see

4. Uncharted Movie Trailer

On December 1, The Game Awards' Twitter account confirmed that Tom Holland is presenting at the show and used an image from the Uncharted movie. Holland is starring in that film as a young Nathan Drake, so there's some speculation that we could get a teaser for the movie during The Game Awards. While presenters don't always guarantee an announcement, though it has happened before.

The timing also lines up for the Uncharted movie very well. Filming has already wrapped, and the movie is poised to hit theaters on July 16, 2021, if they are open by then. If Sony wanted to drop a teaser that would get the attention of gamers, The Game Awards would be a great place to do so. If nothing else, Tom Holland could at least reveal something interesting about his take on Nathan Drake while he's presenting.

3. Elden Ring

Bandai Namco Entertainment and FromSoftware have been nearly dead silent about their collaboration with Game of Thrones creator George R.R. Martin since E3 2019. If Elden Ring is really coming out in mid-2021 like some rumors are suggesting, then it'd make a lot of sense to show off the next evolution of the Soulslike at The Game Awards 2020. Rumors do suggest that the game will finally reemerge here.

XboxEra Podcast host @Shpeshal_Ed's sources claim that Elden Ring will pop back up during this awards show. Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice was previously showcased during The Game Awards 2018, so there is precedent for a relationship between FromSoftware and The Game Awards. Hopefully, the long wait to learn more about Elden Ring will finally end on December 10.

2. Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout Season 3

A teaser of Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout Season 3 is one of the things that we know will be at the event for sure. Both the official Twitter account and Geoff Keighley have tweeted about Fall Guys' appearance at The Game Awards, which isn't surprising as Fall Guys Season 2 was unveiled at Keighley's Gamescom Opening Night Live Showcase.

This new season of Fall Guys is winter-themed, so expect all of the costumes, stages, and new mechanics to follow suit. If we're lucky, the developers might even finally add cross-play. If you've stuck with this quirky platformer battle royale since August, you'll be happy to see its continued support at The Game Awards.

1. Among Us

Support for Among Us has been somewhat muted since the game became popular this summer, but Innersloth is finally ready to show what's next for the game. On November 18, a tweet from the game's official account said "Hungry for more? Keep an eye out for @thegameawards on Dec 10. It's getting reaaaaal suspicious over there."

That tease followed an image of a new map, which we have yet to see in action. At The Game Awards, we will finally see the first major content update for Among Us since it took off in popularity. Hopefully, it lives up to the hype and continues to sustain the game's success.

And one that won't: Halo Infinite

We haven't heard much about Halo Infinite since it was delayed in August, so some were hoping that more would reemerge at The Game Awards as it is where the Xbox Series X and Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 were revealed last year. Unfortunately, this was outright deconfirmed by 343 Industries. "Full disclosure we don't have anything planned for the VGAs," a Reddit post from Community Lead Brian Jerrard revealed in November.

While it's not at The Game Awards, that Reddit post did promise that Xbox is going to give a "high-level update within the next few weeks so we can kind of restart this journey together after the holidays." We'll learn more about Halo Infinite in December, just not at The Game Awards.