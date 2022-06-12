The Forza Motorsport reboot has reemerged, making an appearance during the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase 2022. Then, Microsoft gave us another look at the upcoming reboot, during its Developer Direct, drumming up excitement for the racing game. Based on what was shown, Forza Motorsport seems to be a turning point for the series, offering the best visuals the series has ever had, with an emphasis on realism — both graphically, and in its gameplay. But what can you expect from this reboot and when will it launch? Here’s what you need to know.

When is the Forza Motorsport release window?

The Forza Motorsport reboot will launch for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC in 2023 at an unspecified date. By the time this game comes out, it will have been over five years since the previous mainline entry: Forza Motorsport 7, which launched in 2017.

Forza Motorsport was supposed to launch in the spring of 2023 but now, it seems like it’ll launch in the fall.

Is there a Forza Motorsport trailer?

There is, and it’s glorious! The trailer finally gave us a look at gameplay and some of the cars coming to the Forza Motorsport reboot, along with its spring 2023 release window. You can check it out above!

Following the trailer, Microsoft also released a five-minute video that focused on gameplay and some of the new features.

The Developer Direct showcase offered another glimpse at the upcoming racing game. While it didn’t reveal a release date, the game is still slated to launch in 2023.

What are the Forza Motorsport features?

The Forza Motorsport reboot is absolutely breathtaking. Microsoft

With Forza Motorsport being a reboot, you can expect it to incorporate new features while staying true to the essence of the series. Most importantly, this will be the best-looking game in the series, with hyper-realism at the forefront. Ray tracing will be a major selling point, adding to the realism and immersion.

The gameplay reveal offered a lengthy, single-cut showing of Maple Valley, a track that has been in the Forza series since the first installment. The gameplay demo offered a look at the dynamic weather and time of day effects, all in-engine.

Throughout the video, Turn 10 showed off the various times of day, which will advance naturally as you play. There was one particularly gorgeous shot of an amusement park and fireworks that truly stood out. Microsoft confirmed that time of day and weather will both impact the temperature, which, in turn, will alter how your car performs.

New to Forza Motorsport is the inclusion of tire and fuel management, a first for the Motorsport series. This will add another layer of complexity to the gameplay, allowing you to be in charge of more than just your placement during a race.

Forza Motorsport will not be like the Burnout games, but crashing has been expanded in this upcoming entry, with car damage looking absolutely stunning. Microsoft says that “car damage is reproduced down to the individual scratches on the bodywork.”

As part of the January 2023 Developer Direct, Microsoft revealed that Forza Motorsport will include over 500 cars at launch. It will also feature 20 different environments, dynamic times of day, and real-time Ray Tracing. It boasts impressive visuals, with realistic weather, particle effects, and some of the best-looking dirt in a video game. Dirt!

The Forza Motorsport reboot will come to Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, and will be available via Xbox Game Pass on day one.