Five best cars for building Skill Points in Forza Horizon 5

Forza Horizon 5 features a vast array of objectives for racers to complete from Speed Traps to street races and off-road challenges. One particularly difficult task, however, is accruing a massive Skill Point chain required to unlock that next big milestone or reward. If you’re just looking to maximize your point output, we’ve got five awesome cars and a few general tips worth considering.

How to accrue Skill Points through Skill Chains in Forza Horizon 5

If you want to accrue Skill Points in Forza Horizon 5, there are basic rules you can follow regardless of the car you’re driving at any given time. The easiest way to establish a chain is to drift around in an off-road setting while hitting any small plants or signs you encounter along the way. Each time you accrue a Skill Chain of around 500,000 Skill Points, it pays dividends to stop what you’re doing so you can acquire the Skill Point you’ve earned without messing it up by being unnecessarily greedy.

If you’re not into the whole off-road thing, you can also accumulate Skill Points by going fast. The longer you keep traveling at your car’s top speed, the more Skill Points you have a chance to earn. You can also up the ante a bit by having an occasional near-miss with vehicles as you fly down the highway. Use these tactics correctly, and you might not even need to buy any of the five cars we’re about to list.

That being said, there are certain vehicles that can make it easier for you to accrue Skill Points in off-road or speed-based scenarios. As you likely know by now, each car in Forza Horizon 5 has its own skill tree, also called a Car Mastery, that unlocks perks as you spend Skill Points accumulated from your Skill Chains. Certain perks can make it much easier for you to build massive Skill Chains the further you go down the tree.

With that in mind, this list contains five cars that have Skill Point multipliers and facilitators in their Car Masteries. We’ve listed them in order for the sake of simplicity, but you should ideally purchase what’s available within your budget based on how many credits you have.

5 best Skill Point Cars in Forza Horizon 5

5. Gymkhana 10 Ford Hoonicorn Mustang

The Gymkhana 10 Ford Hoonicorn Mustang has great skills like Hoon it Harder. Microsoft

The main features of this car include two parts of the Car Mastery that make it ideal for building Skill Chains

Hoon it Harder : Your car’s Skill Multiplier can go up to eight.

: Your car’s Skill Multiplier can go up to eight. Extra Life : Skill chains break after two collisions instead of one.

So, not only is it easier to accrue Skill Points in general, but it’s much easier to keep your chains going too. Just do some drifts with this car in a wide-open space, and you’ll be thrilled by the number of points you earn.

4. Sesto Elemento Forza Edition

The Sesto Elemento is “Such Wow” at amassing Skill Chains. Microsoft

The Lamborghini Sesto Elemento seems to find its way onto every car list in Forza Horizon 5, which explains why it’s in such high demand at the Auction House and even in the Auto Show. If you like to accrue Skill Points by driving down highways this is an awesome choice provided you can afford it. When it comes to amassing Skill Chains, a skill called Such Wow winds up being particularly important. It increases Ultimate Skill Chain scores by 20 percent.

3. Ford Racing Puma Forza Edition

It’s no secret that some of our early Skill Point-focused cars may be a bit cost-prohibitive for new players, so the Ford Racing Puma acts as a solid intermediary for those who can’t necessarily afford the all-out “best” cars for accruing Skill Points. Simply put, this is a car that’s very good at staying glued to the road for all the drifting you need it to do.

The Ford Racing Puma is a decent starter car for getting lots of Skill Points. Microsoft

Its Car Mastery isn’t really anything to write home about, but it might be a nice car to get you started while you work toward the others. This is a steady, reliable drifting car that’s tuned well for uphill races. Especially as you inch toward those late-game gauntlets, it might perform better than you think.

2. BMW X5 M Forza Edition

We’ll cut to the chase and say that the BMW X5 M can only be unlocked by those with a VIP Membership, but the potential perks it offers with regard to Skill Points are pretty amazing.

The BMW X5 M Forza Edition may be the best SUV in Forza Horizon 5. Microsoft

Such Wow : Ultimate Skill Chain scores increased by 20 percent.

: Ultimate Skill Chain scores increased by 20 percent. Extra Life : Skill chains break after two collisions instead of one.

: Skill chains break after two collisions instead of one. Send It : Speed Skill scores are increased by 10 percent.

: Speed Skill scores are increased by 10 percent. You’re Breathtaking : Skill Point multiplier is twice as fast.

With all these perks in tow, it’s pretty much impossible to not amass some awesome chains just by driving it around. Even though it’s a paid DLC car, the X5 M Forza Edition is probably still one of the best SUVs in all of Forza Horizon 5 right now.

1. Hoonigan RS200

This Hoonigan is a fast and capable vehicle on and off the road. Microsoft

This is another car that often finds itself on car lists for Forza Horizon 5, which makes it all the more valuable across a wide variety of situations. When it comes to Car Mastery in particular, its perks allow it to generate chains 2.5 times faster than normal and it has a 7x point multiplier on top of that. This car is really fast and equally capable of providing some off-road magic with the proper tune. If you can afford it or snipe a cheap one at the Auction House, the Hoonigan RS200 is well worth having in your garage.