6 best rally cars to buy in Forza Horizon 5 ASAP

Forza Horizon 5 has countless fast sports cars for racers to drive throughout Mexico, but what about those times when you want to mess in the mud for some dirt and cross-country glory? Rally Cars are some of the best all-purpose vehicles in the entire game, especially for beginners, and we’ve got six of the very best, and fairly cheap, options for your adventures. No matter your skill level, here are some seriously sick rally cars worth adding to your garage.

Fastest rally cars in Forza Horizon 5

There’s no hard and fast order to the selections listed here because they’re all pretty great, but we’ve organized them as a list for the sake of general curiosity.

6. Hoonigan Gymkhana 10 Ford Escort Cosworth

Not only is this car capable of hitting 215 mph without breaking a sweat, but its lightweight frame allows it to handle some of the most difficult off-road turns with ease. Selling for just about 50,000 CR at the Auto Show, this one can be procured after a handful of races or a moderately lucky Wheel Spin. It can handle the jungle, but it’s fast enough to three-star speed traps too.

The Hoonigan Gymkhana 10 Ford Escort is a bit pricey at 500,000 CR, but it packs some extra speed that may make it worthwhile. Microsoft

5. Hoonigan RS200

This one is fairly similar to the Gymkhana 10 Ford Escort in a general sense, but it has a slightly higher top speed and handles turns with slightly more care. You’ll reach around 220 mph in this beast without much fuss. Especially if you want to rack up Skill Points by drifting or want to clear out drift courses, this is definitely a car worth buying. It also has an Auto Show price of 500,000 CR.

This is another 500,000 CR purchase, but the Hoonigan RS200 is fast and handles corners with care. Microsoft

4. Nissan Pulsar GT-R

This car made waves as a new addition in Forza Horizon 4, but it’s still a pretty capable roster inclusion in the series’ latest installment. It’s capable of reaching 180 mph even on hills, which makes it worth using for some of those long gauntlet races towards the end of your Horizon Adventure chapters. It’s not as fast as some of the previous rally cars on this list, but it’s still insane that you’d get this kind of output from a Pulsar. It sells for just 20,000 CR at the Auto Show.

This Pulsar is a steal for just 20,000 CR. Microsoft

3. Mazda Savanna RX-7

This car is another rally vehicle that initially made its name as a drifting beast, but now that RWD has been improved in Forza Horizon 5, it’s a lot more viable in more long-form situations too. It’s a fairly lightweight car that’s been in the series since Forza Horizon 3, and it handles turns with just enough kickback to allow you to whip around corners quickly. Also, considering it sells for just 35,000 CR at the Auto Show, you might as well take it for a spin.

The Mazda Savannah was originally famous for drifting, but now it can do longer races too. Microsoft

2. 1999 Mitsubishi Lancer

This car isn’t the fastest vehicle of the bunch, with a top speed of just about 130 mph in your average dirt race. That said, it handles corners beautifully even when approaching that top stat. Even when drifting, this car stays glued to the road, also making it very worthwhile when trying to accrue Skill Points. It sells at the Auto Show for around 28,000 CR.

The Lancer isn’t very fast, but it stays glued to the road. Microsoft

1. Peugeot 207 Super 2000

This car is also fairly slow topping at around 110 mph, but, especially when properly tuned, it can make its way around corners beautifully. It's an AWD vehicle with a 280 horsepower engine that allows it to pull out of turns very quickly. You won’t win races via raw speed with this, but, if you handle every turn right, you’ll easily cross the finish line first.