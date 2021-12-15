6 best drag racing cars to buy in Forza Horizon 5

Forza Horizon 5 is a game littered with countless events and an endless array of cars to match. While we’ve already outlined our top 10 overall picks for the best cars in the game, not all vehicles are optimally tailored for every activity. Especially when it comes to Drag Races, Speed Traps, or Speed Zones, drivers need well-tuned rides that can pick up speed very quickly. Below, we outline six of the fastest drag cars in Forza Horizon 5, ranging from free to extremely expensive.

Fastest Drag Race cars in Forza Horizon 5

6. Ferrari 59xx Evo

This was the fastest car in Forza Horizon 4, but it doesn’t quite hit those glorious 320 mph heights in the latest installment. Still, even without much tuning, this car ranks among the fastest in the game, and it does reach a top speed greater than 200 mph in a few seconds. You’ll have to pay about 3 million credits to buy it, but it’s definitely worth the tweak if you have the cash lying around.

This Ferrari is very fast, but it may not be quite worth its steep price compared to other cars. Microsoft

5. Koenigsegg Jesko

This car made our overall best cars list, and it’s also extremely fast for drag racing too. Word has spread about its excellence in the days since launch, so you’ll also have to spend about 3 million CR to make this purchase. You’ll get a top speed of over 300 mph for this one, and it hits those numbers very quickly. With that kind of acceleration, though, there is an obvious tradeoff in overall control. If you’re doing a race with tight turns this car might be useless, but it breezes past Speed Zones and Drag Races with ease.

The Koenigsegg Jesko is making waves as one of the fastest cars in all of Forza Horizon 5. Microsoft

4. Rimac Concept Two

Also among the fastest drag racing cars in Forza Horizon 5, the Rimac Concept 2 is capable of going 0.6 miles in just 12 seconds with a proper tune. It’ll cost you about 2 million credits to buy, and its performance is roughly comparable to the Jesko. If you’re having trouble with any spare Drag Races on the map, this will clear them in no time. It hits 300 mph (or close to it) very easily.

Go 0.6 miles in just 12 seconds with this sweet and very fast ride. Microsoft

3. Lamborghini Diablo GTR 1999

While many of the drag cars already seen on this list are quite expensive, getting one of these is more of a gameplay grind. First, you must spend a small purse of credits to get the Diablo SV 1997, and then you need to upgrade it with a whopping 50 skill points to unlock the GTR. This method is way too time-consuming for most folks, but this is still an awesome drag car if you have one in your garage. With the right tune, you can finish a quarter-mile race in just 11 seconds.

If you can stand the insane grind, you’ll get a lot for your money from the Diablo. Microsoft

2. Jaguar XJR-15 1991

The Diablo may be the hardest drag car to get on this list, but the Jaguar XJR-15 is definitely the easiest. Instead of paying millions of CR to purchase that raw speed, all you have to do to procure this legendary car is to complete the Jungle Expedition Horizon Chapter focused on finding a big cat. That aforementioned cat is the Barn Find Jaguar XJR-15. It may not quite reach the insane speeds as the other cars we’ve featured, but, considering it’s free, it’s impossible to ignore.

Forza Horizon 5 marks the debuted of this legendary jag that’s awesome for drag. Microsoft

1. McLaren F1 GT

This car may cost about 15 million CR to purchase on the marketplace, but it’s probably the single best Drag Race vehicle in Forza Horizon 5. It's hard to argue against a car that can hit its maximum speed of around 460 mph in about 30 seconds. You may have to tune this one a bit to get it just right, but you absolutely get what you pay for from the immense investment.